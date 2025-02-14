New Bill: Representative Gerald E. Connolly introduces H.R. 492: Saving the Civil Service Act

We have received text from H.R. 492: Saving the Civil Service Act. This bill was received on 2025-01-16, and currently has 58 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



This bill, titled the



Saving the Civil Service Act



, aims to prohibit certain changes to the classification of federal employment positions, particularly concerning the transfer of employees between competitive service and excepted service roles. Here is a summary of the key provisions of the bill:





Prohibition of Schedule F





The bill specifically targets the establishment of "schedule F," which was created to reclassify certain federal positions for categories that are exempt from the standard hiring and employment protections found in the competitive service. The bill prohibits any exceptions to competitive service unless they meet specific criteria outlined in existing regulations.





Limitations on Excepted Service Positions





Positions within the competitive service cannot be reclassified as excepted service unless they are placed in one of five predefined schedules (A to E) or under specific conditions established prior to September 30, 2020. The bill ensures that transfers to and from excepted service follow stringent rules:







A position in the excepted service cannot be shifted to any other schedule outside those defined in the bill.



A position in the excepted service cannot be shifted to any other schedule outside those defined in the bill.



Any transfer from competitive to excepted service requires the prior consent of the Director of the Office of Personnel Management.







Transfer Limits During Presidential Terms





The bill sets limits on the number of positions that can be transferred from competitive service to excepted service during any four-year presidential term. Specifically, no more than:







One percent of the agency's total employees as of the beginning of the term can be moved, or



One percent of the agency's total employees as of the beginning of the term can be moved, or



Five employees, whichever amount is greater.







Employee Consent Requirements





Before transferring positions, the bill mandates that:







Employees currently in excepted service must provide written consent to be transferred to a different excepted service schedule.



Employees currently in excepted service must provide written consent to be transferred to a different excepted service schedule.



Employees in competitive service must also give their written consent to be moved into excepted service.







Regulatory Framework





The Director of the Office of Personnel Management is required to issue regulations to implement these provisions effectively. Additionally, the bill expressly applies to certain positions outlined in Chapter 73 or 74 of Title 38 of the United States Code, ensuring that its provisions cover a broad range of federal employment scenarios.





Definitions





The bill includes definitions for key terms such as:









Agency:



Any department, agency, or instrumentality of the Federal Government.



Any department, agency, or instrumentality of the Federal Government.





Competitive Service:



Defined by Section 2102 of Title 5, United States Code.



Defined by Section 2102 of Title 5, United States Code.





Director:



Refers to the Director of the Office of Personnel Management.



Refers to the Director of the Office of Personnel Management.





Excepted Service:



Defined by Section 2103 of Title 5, United States Code.







Relevant Companies





None found



This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.