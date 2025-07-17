New Bill: Representative Frank D. Lucas introduces H.R. 3816: Weather Research and Forecasting Innovation Reauthorization Act of 2025

We have received text from H.R. 3816: Weather Research and Forecasting Innovation Reauthorization Act of 2025. This bill was received on 2025-06-06, and currently has 17 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



The Weather Research and Forecasting Innovation Reauthorization Act of 2025 is a legislative proposal aimed at enhancing the capabilities of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) in weather research and forecasting. The primary goals of the bill include improving public safety through advanced weather prediction, enhancing community engagement, and expanding commercial opportunities related to weather data.





Weather Forecasting Enhancements





The bill seeks to improve NOAA's weather forecasting capabilities by mandating the establishment of various research programs focused on:







Advanced radar technologies



Improved precipitation forecasting







Additionally, the legislation requires NOAA to provide annual reports to Congress and emphasizes the need for innovative technologies and operational strategies to improve public safety and the accuracy of weather models.





Tsunami Hazard Mitigation





To improve tsunami preparedness, the bill proposes several amendments aimed at:







Enhancing tsunami detection and forecasting abilities



Allocated funds for tsunami hazard mitigation



Establishing evaluations of tsunami warning systems







These measures are intended to ensure better management of tsunami risks through updated research priorities and effective data sharing among stakeholders.





Data Management and Coordination





The legislation outlines protocols for coordinating activities related to weather and environmental observations. It includes:







Ensuring fair compensation for NOAA services



Establishing data standards and infrastructure



Promoting efficient data sharing within the weather enterprise







The focus is on enhancing communication and improving public safety through effective post-storm evaluations.





Collaboration on Drought and Water Management





The bill mandates collaboration among various federal agencies, including NOAA, to manage drought and water resources. It establishes:







Funding provisions for drought management initiatives



Clearly defined responsibilities among agencies



A requirement for regular reporting on activities related to these initiatives







A sunset provision is included, which would end this specific effort after five years unless renewed.





National Harmful Algal Bloom Observing Network





The legislation establishes a network focused on monitoring and forecasting harmful algal blooms. This initiative includes:







Utilizing data integration methods for effective monitoring



Introducing a National-level incubator program aimed at developing technologies to mitigate the effects of harmful algal blooms



Fostering collaboration with stakeholders and allocating funding for these efforts







Landslide Preparedness Enhancements





The bill amends certain sections of the National Landslide Preparedness Act to improve management of landslide risks by:







Enhancing consultation processes with educational institutions and stakeholders



Updating funding amounts and establishing regional partnerships



Defining new meteorological observation priorities and technical assistance needs in Arctic and Pacific regions







Innovations in AI and Forecasting





The legislation endorses the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in weather forecasting. This includes:







Enhancing NOAA's reforecasting efforts to improve the precision of weather predictions



Mandating assessments of hiring practices within the National Weather Service (NWS) and designating hydrologists for decision support



Ensuring public access to weather models developed using AI technologies







Public Safety and Community Engagement





A significant focus of the bill is on enhancing public safety and community involvement through improved communication regarding weather phenomena and forecasts. It promotes initiatives to engage communities effectively and ensure that information is accessible and actionable for the public.





This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.