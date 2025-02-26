New Bill: Representative Eric Swalwell introduces H.R. 820: Bottles and Breastfeeding Equipment Screening Enhancement Act

We have received text from H.R. 820: Bottles and Breastfeeding Equipment Screening Enhancement Act. This bill was received on 2025-01-28, and currently has 17 cosponsors.

This bill, known as the Bottles and Breastfeeding Equipment Screening Enhancement Act, proposes to enhance the safety and hygiene standards concerning the handling of breast milk and baby formula during airport security screenings. Here are the key provisions of the bill:





1. Improved Guidance for Screening Personnel





The bill mandates that the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) must establish or update guidelines aimed at minimizing contamination risks for:







Breast milk



Baby formula



Purified deionized water for infants



Juice



Accessories such as ice packs, freezer packs, and frozen gel packs







This guidance must be developed in consultation with recognized maternal health organizations to ensure it meets appropriate hygiene standards.





2. Regular Updates





The TSA is required to issue these guidelines not later than 90 days after the bill becomes law and to update them every five years if warranted.





3. Compliance and Testing Standards





Under the new guidelines, when additional screening is necessary, any testing must adhere to the hygiene standards established by the TSA. This is intended to ensure that screening procedures do not compromise the safety and quality of breast milk and baby formula.





4. Oversight through Audits





Within a year of the bill's enactment, the Inspector General of the Department of Homeland Security is instructed to perform an audit. This audit will:







Assess compliance with the bill's requirements



Evaluate the impact of various screening technologies on the effectiveness and safety of handling these liquids



Report on how often these items are denied entry into secure areas of airports







The audit report will be submitted to specific committees in both the House of Representatives and the Senate for review.





5. Applicability





The new rules will apply not only to TSA personnel but also to staff of private security companies responsible for screening as per federal regulations.





