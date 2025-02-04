New Bill: Representative Eric Burlison introduces H.R. 221: Abolish the ATF Act

We have received text from H.R. 221: Abolish the ATF Act. This bill was received on 2025-01-07, and currently has 28 cosponsors.

The ATF would be completely dismantled, which means that all its functions and responsibilities would effectively come to an end.



The bill does not specify what would happen to the personnel currently employed by the ATF or how its various regulatory roles would be managed after its abolishment.



The legislation does not mention the transfer of any responsibilities or powers to another entity or agency, leaving questions about enforcement of laws related to alcohol, tobacco, firearms, and explosives pending.







How existing regulations regarding firearms, alcohol, and tobacco would be enforced, if at all.



The implications for public safety and law enforcement, especially concerning gun-related crimes and explosives management.



The status of ongoing investigations and legal proceedings that involve the ATF.







This bill is titled theAbolish the ATF Actand aims to abolish the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).The ATF is a federal law enforcement organization under the United States Department of Justice. Its mission includes preventing and investigating crimes involving the illegal use and trafficking of firearms, controlling alcohol and tobacco smuggling and violations, and regulating explosives. The abolition of the ATF would mean that these regulatory and enforcement activities would cease under this agency.While the bill does not detail how the dissolution of the ATF would be implemented, it raises questions about:It is unclear whether the responsibilities would be reassigned to another agency or if all enforcement would stop.None found.

