New Bill: Representative Elijah Crane introduces H.R. 495: Subterranean Border Defense Act

We have received text from H.R. 495: Subterranean Border Defense Act. This bill was received on 2025-01-16, and currently has 7 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



The bill, known as the Subterranean Border Defense Act, aims to enhance the oversight and reporting of operations related to detecting and countering illicit cross-border tunnel activities. Specifically, it introduces a requirement for annual reports detailing efforts to combat these illicit tunnels, which are often used for smuggling drugs, humans, and other contrabands across borders.





Key Provisions









Annual Reporting Requirement:



The bill mandates that the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) prepare and submit annual reports that outline the strategic plan and ongoing operations to counter illicit cross-border tunnel activities.



The bill mandates that the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) prepare and submit annual reports that outline the strategic plan and ongoing operations to counter illicit cross-border tunnel activities.





Focus on Counter-Tunnel Operations:



It emphasizes the importance of developing strategies to detect and eliminate tunnels that may be utilized for illegal activities extending from Mexico and potentially other locations.



It emphasizes the importance of developing strategies to detect and eliminate tunnels that may be utilized for illegal activities extending from Mexico and potentially other locations.





Integration with Existing Frameworks:



This legislation amends a previous law, specifically the James M. Inhofe National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2023, to include a provision for these annual reports.







Purpose of the Bill





The overall purpose of the Subterranean Border Defense Act is to provide enhanced accountability and transparency regarding the actions taken by the DHS to address the problem of cross-border tunnels. By requiring annual documentation and assessment, the legislation aims to improve the effectiveness of counter-tunnel operations and ensure that resources are allocated efficiently to combat the use of tunnels for illicit activities.





Implications





This bill may result in the increased allocation of resources to tunnel detection and disruption efforts, potentially leading to more comprehensive strategies in border security practices. The annual reporting framework could also help in assessing the effectiveness of current measures and in informing policymakers about the state of tunnels used for illegal activities.





Relevant Companies









CSCO



- Cisco Systems may be involved as a provider of technology solutions for border security systems, including surveillance and tunnel detection technologies.



CSCO - Cisco Systems may be involved as a provider of technology solutions for border security systems, including surveillance and tunnel detection technologies.





ADT



- ADT Security Services could be impacted as they offer security systems that may play a role in monitoring and protecting border areas.





This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.