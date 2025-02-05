New Bill: Representative Eleanor Holmes Norton introduces H.R. 51: Washington, D.C. Admission Act

We have received text from H.R. 51: Washington, D.C. Admission Act. This bill was received on 2025-01-03, and currently has 175 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



The Washington, D.C. Admission Act proposes the following key components aimed at granting statehood to Washington, D.C.





Statehood for Washington, D.C.





The primary goal of the bill is to admit Washington, D.C. as the 51st state of the United States. This includes:







Establishing procedures for elections of representatives and senators from D.C.



Delineating the geographical boundaries of the state.



Ensuring that local governance in D.C. aligns with federal laws while allowing local control.



Retaining certain federal properties under U.S. control, particularly those associated with the federal government.







Legal Changes and Definitions





To facilitate this transition, the bill amends various references within legal statutes, changing mentions of "District of Columbia" to "Capital." This section includes:







Clarifications on the legal status and definitions pertinent to the areas serving as the seat of government.



Changes to voting procedures specifically applicable to D.C. residents, which would be impacted by this new designation.







Procedural Rules for Congress





The bill also addresses the procedural rules within the House of Representatives and Senate concerning joint resolutions. This includes:







Declaring joint resolutions as part of the rules of both Houses.



Maintaining the right of each House to amend its rules at any time.







Commission for D.C. Statehood





Furthermore, the bill establishes a commission tasked with advisory functions regarding D.C. statehood. Key elements include:







The commission will operate without pay but can reimburse travel expenses.



A Chair and Vice Chair will be elected from among the members.



The appointment of a Director and staff is permitted without typical civil service regulations.



This commission is set to exist for two years after the admission of D.C. as a state, providing guidance and support during the transition.







