New Bill: Representative Earl L. "Buddy" Carter introduces H.R. 262: Disaster Reforestation Act

We have received text from H.R. 262: Disaster Reforestation Act. This bill was received on 2025-01-09, and currently has 5 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



This bill, titled the Disaster Reforestation Act, proposes changes to the Internal Revenue Code regarding how losses of uncut timber are treated for tax purposes. The key points of this legislation include the following:





Special Rule for Timber Casualty Losses





The bill introduces a special rule for taxpayers who experience a casualty loss of uncut timber due to events such as:







Fire



Theft







Under this rule, when calculating a tax deduction for the loss of uncut timber, the deduction will be based on the appraised value of the timber immediately before the loss occurred, minus the salvage value of the timber. This means that taxpayers can deduct a larger amount than they otherwise might under standard rules.





Appraisal Process





For the appraisal of timber losses, the following guidelines are established:







The appraisal must be completed no later than one year after the casualty loss.



It must conform to the Uniform Standards of Professional Appraisal Practice (USPAP).



The appraisal should be carried out by a Federal- or State-certified appraiser and must focus solely on the value of the lost timber.







Delay in Appraisal Completion





If a taxpayer cannot complete the required appraisal by the deadline for their tax return, they have the option to:







Include an estimated value of the lost timber on their tax return.



File an amended return once the actual appraisal is completed.







Adjustments Based on Appraisals





For taxpayers who make an estimate in their tax returns, they will need to adjust their taxable income based on the difference between the appraised value and their estimated value once the appraisal is completed.





Eligibility of Timber





The legislation specifies that the special rule for casualty loss deductions applies only to timber that is:







Held for the purpose of being cut and sold in a trade or business.



Including both merchantable and pre-merchantable timber.







Reforestation Requirements





To qualify for the tax benefits from the loss deduction, the uncut timber must be reforested within five years of the loss. This can be accomplished through planting, seeding, or site preparation. If the reforestation requirement is not met, the Secretary of the Treasury will implement regulations for recapturing the deduction previously allowed.





Definition of Casualty Losses





The definition of casualty losses for the purposes of this bill includes other forms of loss beyond fire and storms, such as:







Damage from wood-destroying insects.



Invasive wood-destroying species.



Severe drought conditions.







Effective Date





The proposed changes will take effect for losses occurring in taxable years that begin after the bill is enacted.





