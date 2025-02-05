New Bill: Representative Earl L. "Buddy" Carter introduces H.R. 25: FairTax Act of 2025

We have received text from H.R. 25: FairTax Act of 2025. This bill was received on 2025-01-03, and currently has 12 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



The FairTax Act of 2025 is a proposed legislative measure that aims to fundamentally change the current tax system in the United States by repealing various federal taxes and replacing them with a national sales tax. Below are the key aspects of the bill:





Tax Reforms





The Act proposes to:







Repeal income taxes, payroll taxes, estate taxes, and gift taxes.



Abolish the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).



Implement a national sales tax that will be primarily administered at the state level.







The goal of these changes is to enhance economic growth, promote fairness in the tax system, and simplify tax compliance, thereby increasing individual freedoms.





Family Definitions and Registration





The bill introduces a definition for "qualified family," which refers to family members living together in a shared residence. It outlines:







Inclusions of family members within this definition.



Registration requirements for families seeking consumption allowances.



Penalties for failing to register as required.



Rules to determine family size for tax purposes.







While registration with the tax authority is necessary to access family consumption allowances, it is not mandatory for all families.





Compliance and Administrative Procedures





The bill outlines several compliance measures, including:







Penalties for failing to maintain separate financial accounts and for late tax deposits.



Guidelines for liability and contribution rights among individuals involved in tax matters.



Mandatory confidentiality for tax information, with substantial fines imposed for violations.







Additionally, the Act sets forth procedures related to administrative issues and taxpayer rights in the event of tax disputes.





Taxation of Financing Leases





Interest components of financing leases are also addressed in the bill. It specifies that:







The interest from financing leases will be subject to tax.



If both the principal amount and financial services associated with the interest are taxed, gross lease payments will not incur an additional tax.







Relevant Companies





None found



