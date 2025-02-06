New Bill: Representative Dusty Johnson introduces H.R. 283: Panama Canal Repurchase Act of 2025

We have received text from H.R. 283: Panama Canal Repurchase Act of 2025. This bill was received on 2025-01-09, and currently has 29 cosponsors.

This bill, known as the Panama Canal Repurchase Act of 2025, aims to empower the President of the United States to negotiate with the government of Panama for the reacquisition of the Panama Canal. Here’s a breakdown of its key components:





The bill can be referred to as the "Panama Canal Repurchase Act of 2025."





The bill grants the President authority to start and carry out negotiations with appropriate officials from the Government of Panama concerning the potential repurchase of the Panama Canal. This involves:









The President will coordinate with the Secretary of State during these negotiations.



The negotiations will be conducted with designated representatives from Panama.







The President is also required to submit a report to Congress within 180 days after the bill becomes law. This report should include:









An update on how the negotiations are proceeding.



Identification of any difficulties faced during the negotiation process.



What the President expects may result from the negotiations.







The underlying goal of this legislation is to explore the feasibility of the United States reacquiring control over the Panama Canal, which has significant historical, economic, and strategic importance.





- As a major logistics and shipping company, changes in control of the Panama Canal could directly affect shipping routes and logistics costs for UPS.



- A railroad company that may have implications for freight transportation; control of the Canal could influence shipping dynamics that affect railroads.



BHP



- A global mining company that relies on shipping routes through the Panama Canal for the export of commodities; any changes in control could affect their operations.





