New Bill: Representative Donald Norcross introduces H.R. 2736: Public Service Freedom to Negotiate Act of 2025

We have received text from H.R. 2736: Public Service Freedom to Negotiate Act of 2025. This bill was received on 2025-04-08, and currently has 126 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



This bill, known as the Public Service Freedom to Negotiate Act of 2025, seeks to enhance the rights of public employees regarding collective bargaining and the formation of labor organizations. Here’s a summary of its main components:





Purpose of the Bill





The main objective of the bill is to secure the rights of public employees to:







Organize and form labor unions.



Bargain collectively with their employers regarding their wages, hours, and other working conditions.



Engage in concerted activities aimed at improving their workplace conditions.







Definitions and Key Terms





The bill defines key terms essential to understanding its provisions:









Public Employee:



An individual employed by a governmental entity engaged in commerce.



An individual employed by a governmental entity engaged in commerce.





Collective Bargaining:



The mutual obligation between public employers and their employees to meet and negotiate in good faith on employment terms.



The mutual obligation between public employers and their employees to meet and negotiate in good faith on employment terms.





Labor Organization:



An organization that represents the interests of public employees in dealings with employers.







Federal Minimum Standards





The bill requires the Federal Labor Relations Authority (FLRA) to set specific minimum rights and procedures for collective bargaining. These include:







The right for public employees to organize and choose their own representatives.



The obligation for public employers to recognize and negotiate with labor organizations.



Methods for resolving disputes such as mediation or arbitration.



Provisions for payroll deductions for labor organization fees.



Prohibitions against practices that intimidate or coerce employees regarding their bargaining rights.







Implementation and Oversight





The FLRA is mandated to determine the adequacy of state laws regarding the above rights and procedures. If a state is found to lack sufficient provisions, the FLRA will take specified actions to enforce compliance, which may include:







Setting up voting procedures for employee representation elections.



Resolving complaints about violations of the act.



Enforcing penalties for non-compliance.







Emergency Services Employees





The bill includes specific provisions for emergency services and law enforcement personnel. It prohibits strikes or lockouts that could disrupt public safety services, while also not overriding state laws related to these employees' striking rights.





Existing Agreements and Protections





Any existing labor agreements or collective bargaining recognitions that were in effect prior to the enactment of this bill will not be invalidated. This ensures continuity for labor relations that were established under previous laws.





Exceptions





The FLRA will not make determinations against states based on certain exceptions, such as those where employees are allowed to represent themselves. States with small populations or those employing fewer than a set number of public employees may also be exempt from certain provisions of this law.





Severability and Funding





The bill includes a severability clause, ensuring that if any part of the law is found unconstitutional, the remaining provisions will still apply. It also authorizes the appropriation of necessary funds to implement the law's provisions.





Relevant Companies





None found



