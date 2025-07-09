New Bill: Representative Dina Titus introduces H.R. 4116: Disability Access to Transportation Act

We have received text from H.R. 4116: Disability Access to Transportation Act. This bill was received on 2025-06-24, and currently has 1 cosponsor.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



This legislation, known as the Disability Access to Transportation Act, aims to enhance transportation accessibility for individuals with disabilities. It establishes several key provisions and programs to address existing gaps in accessible transportation services.





Key Provisions









One-Stop Paratransit Pilot Program:



The Secretary of Transportation is required to set up a pilot program within six months of the bill's enactment. This program is intended to develop or enhance paratransit services under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), offering riders at least one stop of at least 15 minutes during a paratransit trip. This modification aims to ease long wait times and improve the ability of individuals to complete essential tasks.



Eligible Entities:



Various transit agencies can participate in the pilot program if they agree to partner with existing service operators and meet specific data sharing requirements. The program prioritizes agencies that have data from the prior year for comparison and those that utilize innovative technologies to improve services.



Funding Authorization:



The bill authorizes an appropriation of $75 million per fiscal year from 2025 to 2029, which can cover up to 80% of project costs related to the pilot program.







Accessibility Standards





Within 180 days after the bill is enacted, the Attorney General must issue enforceable standards for pedestrian facilities in public rights-of-way. These standards are intended to comply with existing guidance on accessibility, ensuring that new constructions and alterations meet required accessibility norms.





Reporting and Complaint Mechanisms









Complaint Filing:



The Secretary of Transportation is tasked with establishing an easy process for individuals to file complaints regarding disability discrimination by public transit entities. Options for filing complaints will include phone, mail, and online submissions.



The Secretary of Transportation is tasked with establishing an easy process for individuals to file complaints regarding disability discrimination by public transit entities. Options for filing complaints will include phone, mail, and online submissions.





Accountability Reports:



The Secretary will publish an annual report detailing the number and types of complaints received, and the outcomes of investigations into those complaints.







Accessibility Data Pilot Program





Within one year of the bill's enactment, the Secretary will set up a pilot program to create an accessibility data set. This data will assist eligible entities in measuring access levels to various transportation modes. The program aims to identify barriers and assess how new transportation investments can enhance accessibility.





Implementation and Evaluation





Eligible entities for the data pilot program include states and metropolitan or rural transportation planning organizations. They must provide an application detailing their methodology and previous experience with access measurement to participate. The Secretary will ensure that selected participants represent diverse populations and capacities. A report evaluating the program's results will be submitted to Congress after its completion.





Relevant Companies





None found



