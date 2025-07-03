New Bill: Representative Diana Harshbarger introduces H.R. 3589: Reproductive Empowerment and Support Through Optimal Restoration Act

We have received text from H.R. 3589: Reproductive Empowerment and Support Through Optimal Restoration Act. This bill was received on 2025-05-23, and currently has 3 cosponsors.

The bill, known as the Reproductive Empowerment and Support Through Optimal Restoration Act (or RESTORE Act), aims to improve healthcare related to reproductive health conditions through several key provisions. Here’s a summary of what the bill proposes:





Research and Data Collection





The bill mandates the collection of data and expansion of research into reproductive health conditions. It focuses on identifying causes, improving diagnostic methods, and developing effective treatments for conditions such as endometriosis, adenomyosis, polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), uterine fibroids, and blocked fallopian tubes.





Training for Medical Professionals





It calls for the provision of training opportunities for healthcare providers, ensuring they are equipped to diagnose and treat various reproductive health issues effectively. This includes education in restorative reproductive medicine—a field that aims to restore normal body functions rather than simply addressing symptoms.





Addressing Infertility





The bill specifically addresses infertility issues by requiring assessments on the standard of care for diagnosing infertility. It emphasizes the importance of providing referrals to restorative reproductive medicine before resorting to assisted reproductive technologies (ART), such as in vitro fertilization (IVF).





Discrimination Protections





The legislation includes provisions preventing discrimination against healthcare providers who opt not to participate in assisted reproductive technologies, particularly based on their religious beliefs or moral convictions.





Fertility Awareness and Education





The bill promotes the inclusion of fertility awareness-based methods in health education programs, encouraging individuals to track and understand their reproductive health better. It also seeks to advance knowledge about natural reproductive health and its relation to overall wellness.





Accessible Healthcare Funding





The RESTORE Act seeks to facilitate access to federal grant programs for entities that provide restorative reproductive medicine, which focuses on training and education for healthcare professionals in this field.





Improving Coding and Reimbursement





To support accurate diagnoses and treatments, the bill requires updates to medical coding systems to reflect the latest practices in restorative reproductive medicine. This will help ensure proper classification and reimbursement for healthcare providers offering relevant services.





National Survey of Family Growth





The bill outlines plans for updating the National Survey of Family Growth to include critical questions about reproductive health conditions and restorative reproductive medicine, enhancing national data collection on these issues.





Research on Male Infertility





The legislation also addresses male factor infertility, requiring the Secretary of Health and Human Services to explore lifestyle and metabolic modifications that could help improve reproductive health in men.





Long-Term Oversight and Reporting





The bill establishes a timetable for ongoing studies, assessments, and reporting on progress in reproductive medicine and related research, ensuring continued attention to advancements and challenges in the field.





Severability Clause





Finally, it includes a severability clause, which states that if any part of the act is found unconstitutional, the remainder of the act will still remain in effect.





MDT



- Medtronic: A company that may be involved in developing minimally invasive surgical techniques for reproductive health conditions.



ABT



- Abbott Laboratories: They may be impacted through their diagnostics and fertility treatment products.



VEEV



- Veeva Systems: Could be involved in providing cloud-based solutions to support healthcare providers' needs in reproductive health data management.





