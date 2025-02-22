New Bill: Representative Derrick Van Orden introduces H.R. 648: Strengthening our Servicemembers with Milk Act

We have received text from H.R. 648: Strengthening our Servicemembers with Milk Act. This bill was received on 2025-01-23, and currently has 30 cosponsors.
Here is a short summary of the bill:
This bill, titled the Strengthening our Servicemembers with Milk Act, mandates that the Secretary of Defense ensure the availability of fluid or powdered milk for members of the Armed Forces at dining facilities located on military installations. The key points of the bill are outlined below:
Provision of Milk
The bill requires that various types of milk be made available, including but not limited to:
Unflavored milk
Flavored milk
Organic milk
Non-organic milk
Whole milk
Reduced-fat milk
Low-fat milk
Fat-free milk
Lactose-free milk
Any combination of the above types
Prohibition on Purchases from Foreign Adversaries
The bill includes a prohibition against purchasing fluid or powdered milk from entities owned or controlled by foreign adversaries. This determination is to be made in accordance with regulations set forth by the Secretary of Commerce.
Objective
The primary aim of the bill is to enhance the dietary options for servicemembers by providing them with a variety of milk options at their dining facilities, while also ensuring that national security considerations are addressed through restrictions on foreign purchases of milk.
Impact on Military Personnel
This legislation is designed to support the nutritional needs of military personnel, recognizing milk as a common dietary staple that can contribute positively to their overall health and well-being.
Relevant Companies
DNAM
: As a company operating in the dairy supply industry, it may see an increase in demand for domestic milk products if this bill emphasizes sourcing from local suppliers.
ADM
: Archer Daniels Midland is involved in food processing and might be affected by shifts in military purchasing policies related to milk and dairy products.
PCC
: A dairy cooperative that could experience changes in contracts or production scales due to this legislation focusing on American sourcing for military needs.
