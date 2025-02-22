News & Insights

Stocks
ADM

New Bill: Representative Derrick Van Orden introduces H.R. 648: Strengthening our Servicemembers with Milk Act

February 22, 2025 — 10:47 am EST

Written by Quiver LegislationRadar for Quiver Quantitative->

We have received text from H.R. 648: Strengthening our Servicemembers with Milk Act. This bill was received on 2025-01-23, and currently has 30 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:


This bill, titled the Strengthening our Servicemembers with Milk Act, mandates that the Secretary of Defense ensure the availability of fluid or powdered milk for members of the Armed Forces at dining facilities located on military installations. The key points of the bill are outlined below:



Provision of Milk



The bill requires that various types of milk be made available, including but not limited to:




  • Unflavored milk


  • Flavored milk


  • Organic milk


  • Non-organic milk


  • Whole milk


  • Reduced-fat milk


  • Low-fat milk


  • Fat-free milk


  • Lactose-free milk


  • Any combination of the above types



Prohibition on Purchases from Foreign Adversaries



The bill includes a prohibition against purchasing fluid or powdered milk from entities owned or controlled by foreign adversaries. This determination is to be made in accordance with regulations set forth by the Secretary of Commerce.



Objective



The primary aim of the bill is to enhance the dietary options for servicemembers by providing them with a variety of milk options at their dining facilities, while also ensuring that national security considerations are addressed through restrictions on foreign purchases of milk.



Impact on Military Personnel



This legislation is designed to support the nutritional needs of military personnel, recognizing milk as a common dietary staple that can contribute positively to their overall health and well-being.



Relevant Companies





  • DNAM

    : As a company operating in the dairy supply industry, it may see an increase in demand for domestic milk products if this bill emphasizes sourcing from local suppliers.



  • ADM

    : Archer Daniels Midland is involved in food processing and might be affected by shifts in military purchasing policies related to milk and dairy products.



  • PCC

    : A dairy cooperative that could experience changes in contracts or production scales due to this legislation focusing on American sourcing for military needs.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

ADM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.