New Bill: Representative Derrick Van Orden introduces H.R. 648: Strengthening our Servicemembers with Milk Act

We have received text from H.R. 648: Strengthening our Servicemembers with Milk Act. This bill was received on 2025-01-23, and currently has 30 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



This bill, titled the Strengthening our Servicemembers with Milk Act, mandates that the Secretary of Defense ensure the availability of fluid or powdered milk for members of the Armed Forces at dining facilities located on military installations. The key points of the bill are outlined below:





Provision of Milk





The bill requires that various types of milk be made available, including but not limited to:







Unflavored milk



Unflavored milk



Flavored milk



Flavored milk



Organic milk



Organic milk



Non-organic milk



Non-organic milk



Whole milk



Whole milk



Reduced-fat milk



Reduced-fat milk



Low-fat milk



Low-fat milk



Fat-free milk



Fat-free milk



Lactose-free milk



Lactose-free milk



Any combination of the above types







Prohibition on Purchases from Foreign Adversaries





The bill includes a prohibition against purchasing fluid or powdered milk from entities owned or controlled by foreign adversaries. This determination is to be made in accordance with regulations set forth by the Secretary of Commerce.





Objective





The primary aim of the bill is to enhance the dietary options for servicemembers by providing them with a variety of milk options at their dining facilities, while also ensuring that national security considerations are addressed through restrictions on foreign purchases of milk.





Impact on Military Personnel





This legislation is designed to support the nutritional needs of military personnel, recognizing milk as a common dietary staple that can contribute positively to their overall health and well-being.





Relevant Companies









DNAM



: As a company operating in the dairy supply industry, it may see an increase in demand for domestic milk products if this bill emphasizes sourcing from local suppliers.



DNAM : As a company operating in the dairy supply industry, it may see an increase in demand for domestic milk products if this bill emphasizes sourcing from local suppliers.





ADM



: Archer Daniels Midland is involved in food processing and might be affected by shifts in military purchasing policies related to milk and dairy products.



ADM : Archer Daniels Midland is involved in food processing and might be affected by shifts in military purchasing policies related to milk and dairy products.





PCC



: A dairy cooperative that could experience changes in contracts or production scales due to this legislation focusing on American sourcing for military needs.





This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.