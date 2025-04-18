New Bill: Representative Debbie Wasserman Schultz introduces H.R. 2701: Fallen Servicemembers Religious Heritage Restoration Act

We have received text from H.R. 2701: Fallen Servicemembers Religious Heritage Restoration Act. This bill was received on 2025-04-07, and currently has 6 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



The Fallen Servicemembers Religious Heritage Restoration Act is a piece of legislation aimed at addressing the misidentification of American-Jewish servicemembers buried in U.S. military cemeteries abroad. Here’s a breakdown of the bill's main components:





Purpose of the Bill





The bill seeks to ensure that Jewish servicemembers who fought for the United States during World War I and World War II are accurately recognized for their religious heritage. It specifically targets approximately 900 servicemembers who, due to historical inaccuracies, were buried under Latin Crosses rather than appropriate markers reflecting their Jewish heritage.





Program Establishment





The American Battle Monuments Commission is mandated to establish a program specifically called the



Fallen Servicemembers Religious Heritage Restoration Program



. This program will:







Identify the named servicemembers buried overseas under incorrect markers.



Contact the survivors and descendants of these servicemembers to inform them about the misidentification.







Program Duration





The program will operate for ten fiscal years following the enactment of the bill. This timeframe allows for thorough identification and rectification of past errors regarding the marking of graves.





Contracts and Funding





To facilitate the program's objectives, the Commission will:







Engage in contracts with nonprofit organizations that will assist in carrying out the program.



Provide an annual budget of $500,000 for each of the ten fiscal years to support the program's operations.



Prefer organizations that have demonstrated the capability and experience in handling similar tasks when awarding contracts.







Financial Authorization





The bill authorizes federal appropriations of $500,000 each fiscal year during the program's operation to ensure funding for its activities.





Definitions





In the context of the bill:







A



covered member



is defined as a deceased Jewish member of the Armed Forces who was buried in a U.S. military cemetery outside the United States under a marker that does not indicate their Jewish identity.



A



nonprofit organization



refers to an organization described under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code, qualifying for tax exemption.







Findings





The bill outlines findings that support the need for its enactment, including:







The historical context where Jewish servicemembers were buried under incorrect markers due to various inadvertent reasons.



The significant role of American-Jewish servicemembers in achieving victories during the World Wars.



The importance of properly recognizing and honoring the heritage of these veterans.



The responsibility of the U.S. Government to rectify previous mistakes in how these servicemembers have been commemorated.







Relevant Companies





None found



Representative Debbie Wasserman Schultz Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Debbie Wasserman Schultz:

H.R.2701: Fallen Servicemembers Religious Heritage Restoration Act

H.R.2657: Sammy’s Law

H.R.2280: BIRD Energy and U.S.-Israel Energy Center Reauthorization Act of 2025

H.R.1274: PROTECT Our Children Reauthorization Act of 2025

H.R.328: REVOCAR Act of 2025

Representative Debbie Wasserman Schultz Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative Debbie Wasserman Schultz is worth $486.8K, as of April 18th, 2025. This is the 333rd highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Wasserman Schultz has approximately $76.0K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Representative Debbie Wasserman Schultz's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Wasserman Schultz.

Representative Debbie Wasserman Schultz Stock Trading

We have data on up to $3.0M of trades from Representative Debbie Wasserman Schultz, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings. Some of the largest trades include:

A September 25th, 2018 sale of up to $50K of $HOMB. The stock has risen 15.24% since then.

of $HOMB. The stock has risen 15.24% since then. A October 23rd, 2024 purchase of up to $15K of $VSAT. The stock has fallen 17.49% since then.

of $VSAT. The stock has fallen 17.49% since then. A January 24th, 2023 sale of up to $15K of $AGI. The stock has risen 160.16% since then.

of $AGI. The stock has risen 160.16% since then. A September 14th, 2022 purchase of up to $15K of $LGF.B. The stock has fallen 24.5% since then.

of $LGF.B. The stock has fallen 24.5% since then. A January 20th, 2022 purchase of up to $15K of $PTEN. The stock has fallen 38.06% since then.

You can track Representative Debbie Wasserman Schultz's stock trading on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Wasserman Schultz.

