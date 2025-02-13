New Bill: Representative Debbie Dingell introduces H.R. 500: Medicare Hearing Aid Coverage Act of 2025

We have received text from H.R. 500: Medicare Hearing Aid Coverage Act of 2025. This bill was received on 2025-01-16, and currently has 24 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



This bill, known as the Medicare Hearing Aid Coverage Act of 2025, aims to amend the Social Security Act to expand Medicare coverage regarding hearing aids and the associated examinations. Here are the main points of the bill:





Removal of Coverage Exclusion





The bill intends to eliminate the existing exclusion within Medicare that currently prevents coverage for hearing aids and the examinations required to obtain them. Specifically, it would amend Section 1862(a)(7) of the Social Security Act by removing the phrase that explicitly excludes "hearing aids or examinations therefor." This change would allow Medicare to cover these services beginning January 1, 2026.





Study on Hearing Aid Programs





In addition to the coverage changes, the bill mandates that the Comptroller General of the United States conduct a comprehensive study on programs that provide assistance for hearing aids and related examinations. The study will focus on:







Identifying the number of individuals in the United States who require hearing aids and their current coverage under federal and private programs.



Identifying the number of individuals in the United States who require hearing aids and their current coverage under federal and private programs.



Evaluating the effectiveness of these programs in meeting the needs of individuals with hearing loss.



Evaluating the effectiveness of these programs in meeting the needs of individuals with hearing loss.



Investigating existing programs aimed at reducing or mitigating hearing loss.







The findings from this study will be reported to Congress within 18 months of the effective date of the coverage change. The report may also include recommendations for new programs or modifications to existing ones to better serve individuals with hearing loss.





Implementation Timeline





The changes brought about by this legislation will take effect on January 1, 2026. After this date, individuals eligible for Medicare will have access to coverage for hearing aids and the necessary evaluations.





Potential Implications





This legislation would potentially impact the way hearing aids are accessed and financed for Medicare beneficiaries, aiming to improve both availability and affordability of these essential devices and services.





Relevant Companies









DEO



- Companies that produce hearing aids may see a direct impact from an increased demand for their products as more individuals gain access to coverage under Medicare.



DEO - Companies that produce hearing aids may see a direct impact from an increased demand for their products as more individuals gain access to coverage under Medicare.





HSIC



- Health sciences companies involved in diagnostic equipment and audiology may experience changes in service utilization related to Medicare coverage.





This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.