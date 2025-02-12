New Bill: Representative David Rouzer introduces H.R. 474: Lumbee Fairness Act

We have received text from H.R. 474: Lumbee Fairness Act. This bill was received on 2025-01-16, and currently has 9 cosponsors.

The Lumbee Fairness Act is a proposed piece of legislation that aims to amend the Lumbee Act of 1956, which pertains to the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina. The main provisions of the bill focus on federal recognition, eligibility for federal services, land trust, jurisdiction, and related definitions. Here’s a breakdown of what the bill would do:





1. Federal Recognition





The bill seeks to officially recognize the Lumbee Tribe as a federally recognized tribe. This would involve:







Removing out-of-date provisions from the original 1956 law.



Including findings that support the recognition of the Lumbee Tribe.



Stipulating that all federal laws applicable to Indian tribes will apply to the Lumbee Tribe and its members.



Allowing groups of Indians in certain North Carolina counties to petition for tribal acknowledgment.







2. Eligibility for Federal Services





If the bill passes, the Lumbee Tribe and its members would be eligible for federal services and benefits that are typically available to federally recognized tribes. This includes:







Defining service areas for benefits, particularly for members living in Robeson, Cumberland, Hoke, and Scotland counties in North Carolina.



Developing a needs assessment for services in collaboration with the tribe.



Verifying a tribal roll to establish membership for the purpose of service delivery.







3. Land into Trust





The Secretary of the Interior would be authorized to take land into trust for the Lumbee Tribe, which means that lands would be held by the federal government for the benefit of the tribe. This includes provisions for lands in Robeson County, treating them as part of a reservation for the purposes of federal regulation.





4. Jurisdiction





The bill outlines the jurisdiction of the State of North Carolina over the land held in trust for the Lumbee Tribe. It specifies that North Carolina would have jurisdiction over:







Criminal offenses committed on tribal lands.



Civil actions arising on tribal lands.







Additionally, it allows for the potential transfer of some state jurisdiction to the federal government following an agreement between the tribe and the state.





5. Definitions





The bill includes definitions for key terms such as 'Secretary', meaning the Secretary of the Interior, and 'Tribe', which refers specifically to the Lumbee Tribe.





