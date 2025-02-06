New Bill: Representative David P. Joyce introduces H.R. 284: Great Lakes Restoration Initiative Act of 2025

We have received text from H.R. 284: Great Lakes Restoration Initiative Act of 2025. This bill was received on 2025-01-09, and currently has 28 cosponsors.

This bill, called the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative Act of 2025, seeks to reauthorize and extend funding for the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative (GLRI), which is a program aimed at improving the environment of the Great Lakes. Here are the main points of what the bill proposes:





The purpose of this act is to ensure ongoing efforts to restore and protect the Great Lakes, which are vital freshwater resources for the surrounding communities and ecosystems. The GLRI focuses on addressing various environmental challenges in this region.





The bill specifically amends previous legislation to allow for:









An allocation of $500 million per year for five fiscal years, from 2027 through 2031.



The funds are intended to support ongoing and new restoration projects designed to safeguard the health of these lakes.







With the renewed funding, the GLRI aims to achieve several objectives, including:







Reducing pollution and improving water quality in the Great Lakes.



Restoring habitats and enhancing the health of fish and wildlife populations.



Addressing invasive species that threaten the native ecosystems of the Great Lakes.



Promoting sustainable use and restoration of waterfronts and natural resources.







The bill is expected to positively impact various stakeholders, including:







Local governments that manage and implement restoration projects.



Nonprofit organizations focused on environmental conservation.



Community groups engaged in initiatives to protect and restore natural habitats.



Residents and businesses that rely on the Great Lakes for recreation, tourism, and fisheries.







After being introduced to the U.S. House of Representatives by Mr. Joyce of Ohio and several co-sponsors, the bill has been referred to the Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure for further consideration.





The intent of the bill is to ensure the ongoing federal commitment to restoring the Great Lakes and to provide substantial financial support for environmental efforts in this important region of the United States.





