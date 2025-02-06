New Bill: Representative David Kustoff introduces H.R. 286: Preserving Safe Communities by Ending Swatting Act of 2025

We have received text from H.R. 286: Preserving Safe Communities by Ending Swatting Act of 2025. This bill was received on 2025-01-09, and currently has 9 cosponsors.

The bill titled "Preserving Safe Communities by Ending Swatting Act of 2025" aims to address the issue of "swatting," which involves falsely reporting emergencies to provoke a significant response from law enforcement or emergency services. The primary components of the bill include:





1. Amendment to the Law





The bill seeks to amend Title 18 of the United States Code, specifically Section 1038, which pertains to false communications intended to induce emergency responses. The following changes to legal consequences for such actions are proposed:









Penalties for False Reporting:



Individuals found guilty of engaging in conduct with the intent to convey false information that could reasonably lead to an emergency response will face penalties. This includes fines or imprisonment for up to five years. If the false report results in serious bodily injury, the imprisonment term could extend to a maximum of 20 years. In the case of death resulting from such actions, sentences could be up to life in prison.







2. Civil Liability





The bill establishes civil liability for individuals who transmit false information leading to emergency responses. This means:







If someone falsely communicates information that causes an emergency response, they can be held liable in a civil court for any expenses incurred by parties responding to that emergency.







3. Definition of Emergency Response





The legislation defines "emergency response" as any deployment of personnel or equipment, evacuation orders, or public warnings initiated by a government agency or a private non-profit organization engaged in public safety functions, such as fire or rescue services.





4. Targeted Criminal Activities





The bill specifically targets false reports related to various criminal activities and threats to public safety, including but not limited to:







Crimes under different chapters of Title 18, such as racketeering and serious offenses.



Threats to public health and safety.







