New Bill: Representative Dave Min introduces H.R. 4086: Autism Family Caregivers Act of 2025

We have received text from H.R. 4086: Autism Family Caregivers Act of 2025. This bill was received on 2025-06-23, and currently has 24 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



This legislation, titled the



Autism Family Caregivers Act of 2025



, aims to support family caregivers of children diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) or other developmental disabilities. It establishes a program to provide evidence-based training for caregivers to enhance their skills in managing the challenges associated with these conditions.





Key Components of the Bill









Establishment of the Caregiver Skills Training Pilot Program:



The Secretary of Health and Human Services is tasked with implementing a program that awards grants to eligible organizations. The goal is to provide caregiver skills training focused on improving the well-being of children with ASD or other developmental delays and their caregivers.



Purpose of the Training:



The training will emphasize evidence-based strategies to improve both the caregivers' skills and the social inclusion of affected children in family and community life.



Grant Application Process:



Eligible entities must submit applications detailing their experience in caregiver training, proposed activities, and how these activities will meet the program's goals. Applications should also outline plans for collaboration with local organizations, health payors, and sustainability efforts.



Diversity Considerations:



When awarding grants, the Secretary will consider how well applicants can serve caregivers from diverse backgrounds, ensuring the training is culturally and linguistically appropriate.



Training Program Focus:



The program will provide training at no cost to participants in various areas, including communication and social engagement, daily living skills, coping strategies for caregivers, and managing challenging behaviors.



Stakeholder Involvement:



Each grant recipient must establish a stakeholder implementation committee composed of local family caregivers, healthcare providers, educators, and community representatives to ensure the training is accessible and meets community needs.



Geographic Reach and Funding:



Grants will be awarded to at least 25 eligible entities across at least 15 states, with each grant totaling no less than $500,000 over five years. The funding from these grants is meant to supplement—not replace—existing services available for these children.



Secretary’s Responsibilities:



The Secretary will assist grant recipients in implementing their programs and will conduct annual evaluations of funded activities to assess the effectiveness of the training and its outcomes for children and caregivers.



Reporting Requirements:



Within six months of awarding the initial grant, the Secretary must submit an initial report detailing grant activities, recipient information, and findings from evaluations. A final report will be required by the end of fiscal year 2027, along with recommendations for program expansion.







Financial Provisions





The legislation authorizes $10 million annually for the fiscal years 2026 through 2030 to support the activities of the program and to ensure the provision of caregiver skills training.





Definitions





Key definitions included in the bill cover terms such as



developmental delay



,



developmental disability



,



eligible entity



, and



family caregiver



, providing clarity on whom the program aims to assist and who can participate in providing training.





