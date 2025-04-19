New Bill: Representative Darrell Issa introduces H.R. 1848: Houthi Human Rights Accountability Act

We have received text from H.R. 1848: Houthi Human Rights Accountability Act. This bill was received on 2025-03-05, and currently has 5 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



The Houthi Human Rights Accountability Act focuses on addressing concerns related to the actions and policies of the Houthi movement in Yemen. It aims to hold individuals within this group accountable for human rights violations and to acknowledge their indoctrination efforts that threaten regional stability. Below are the main components of the bill:





Report on Houthi Indoctrination





The Secretary of State, in cooperation with the Administrator of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), is required to submit a report within 180 days of the bill's enactment. This report will detail:







Efforts by the Houthis to indoctrinate Yemenis into violent, anti-Semitic, or extremist ideologies.



Efforts by the Houthis to indoctrinate Yemenis into violent, anti-Semitic, or extremist ideologies.



The potential long-term threats posed by such indoctrination campaigns to regional stability.







Report on Humanitarian Aid Obstacles





Another report is mandated to assess the challenges faced by international and non-governmental organizations in providing humanitarian aid in Houthi-controlled areas. This report should be submitted within 180 days and include:







Houthi-imposed rules affecting aid distribution and access.



Houthi-imposed rules affecting aid distribution and access.



Interference by Houthis in aid delivery, including manipulation of beneficiary data.



Interference by Houthis in aid delivery, including manipulation of beneficiary data.



Violence and intimidation directed at humanitarian workers and diplomats.



Violence and intimidation directed at humanitarian workers and diplomats.



Actions by the U.S. and partners to ensure unhindered humanitarian assistance delivery.







Report on Human Rights Abuses





The bill requires a report on human rights abuses by the Houthis, which must cover violations from March 1, 2015, to a date 90 days after the bill's enactment. This report will highlight abuses such as:







Gender-based discrimination and violence.



Gender-based discrimination and violence.



Recruitment and use of child soldiers.



Recruitment and use of child soldiers.



Enforced disappearances and arbitrary detentions.



Enforced disappearances and arbitrary detentions.



Acts of torture and unlawful killings.







Sanctions Authorization





Under this act, the Secretary of State, in consultation with the Secretary of the Treasury, will determine if members of the Houthis who engage in certain actions should face sanctions. This includes:







Imposing unlawful restrictions on humanitarian aid delivery.



Imposing unlawful restrictions on humanitarian aid delivery.



Committing the human rights abuses listed in the reports.







These sanctions are authorized under the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act and the Robert Levinson Hostage Taking and Accountability Act. The Secretary of State must make these determinations within 180 days and annually thereafter.





Duration of the Act





The provisions of this act will remain in effect for five years from the date of its enactment.





Definitions Used in the Act





The act provides definitions for key terms such as "appropriate congressional committees," "foreign person," "Houthis," and "United States person," establishing a framework for how these terms are understood within the legislation.





Relevant Companies





None found.



Representative Darrell Issa Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Darrell Issa:

H.R.2442: Freedom from Unfair Gun Taxes Act of 2025

H.R.1928: Sanctuary City Accountability Act

H.R.1927: CLEAR Act of 2025

H.R.1848: Houthi Human Rights Accountability Act

H.R.1847: To codify Executive Order 14158 relating to establishing and implementing the President's Department of Government Efficiency.

H.R.1819: To authorize the President to award the Medal of Honor to E. Royce Williams for acts of valor during the Korean War.

Representative Darrell Issa Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative Darrell Issa is worth $234.7M, as of April 18th, 2025. This is the 5th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Issa has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Representative Darrell Issa's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Issa.

Representative Darrell Issa Stock Trading

We have data on up to $405.0M of trades from Representative Darrell Issa, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings.

You can track Representative Darrell Issa's stock trading on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Issa.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.