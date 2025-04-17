New Bill: Representative Darin LaHood introduces H.R. 2725: Affordable Housing Credit Improvement Act of 2025

We have received text from H.R. 2725: Affordable Housing Credit Improvement Act of 2025. This bill was received on 2025-04-08, and currently has 122 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



The Affordable Housing Credit Improvement Act of 2025 seeks to improve the system that provides tax credits for low-income housing by making several key amendments to the Internal Revenue Code. The main objectives of the bill include:





Enhanced State Allocations





The bill proposes to increase the allocations of low-income housing credits to states. This is intended to boost the availability of funding for affordable housing projects across the country.





Tenant Eligibility Rules





Improvements to tenant eligibility rules are also included in the bill. These changes aim to ensure that affordable housing is accessible to a broader range of low-income individuals, thereby supporting a more inclusive community.





Project Financing





The legislation focuses on project financing parameters, which will allow projects to be more effectively funded. This includes measures that can facilitate the financing of housing projects specifically targeting extremely low-income households.





Protection for Domestic Violence Victims





One significant aspect of the bill is its emphasis on protections for victims of domestic violence. The provisions aim to ensure that these individuals have access to housing and are not discriminated against due to their circumstances.





Increased Housing Credit for Certain Projects





Additionally, Section 42(d) of the Internal Revenue Code is set to be amended, allowing for an increased tax credit for projects that dedicate 20% of their residential units to households with incomes below 30% of the median income. This change is applicable to allocations made after the bill's enactment and to obligations occurring after 2025.





The bill, as a whole, is designed to strengthen the framework of the low-income housing credit system, ensuring that more affordable housing options are available to various segments of the low-income population, particularly focusing on those with the greatest need.





Relevant Companies









TCP



: TCP is a construction and project management company that could benefit from increased housing projects funded by the expanded tax credits.



PHM



: PulteGroup, Inc. might see impacts as it engages in homebuilding and development, particularly in the affordable housing sector.





Representative Darin LaHood Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative Darin LaHood is worth $397.0K, as of April 18th, 2025. This is the 342nd highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

LaHood has approximately $64.0K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Representative Darin LaHood's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for LaHood.

Representative Darin LaHood Stock Trading

We have data on up to $15.0K of trades from Representative Darin LaHood, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings. Some of the largest trades include:

A November 17th, 2022 sale of up to $15K of $WNRP.

You can track Representative Darin LaHood's stock trading on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for LaHood.

