New Bill: Representative Daniel S. Goldman introduces H.R. 4176: No Secret Police Act of 2025

We have received text from H.R. 4176: No Secret Police Act of 2025. This bill was received on 2025-06-26, and currently has 46 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



This bill, titled the



No Secret Police Act of 2025



, aims to amend the Homeland Security Act of 2002 by introducing specific requirements for law enforcement officers and agents of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) involved in border security or immigration enforcement. The key components of the bill are as follows:





Identification and Insignia Requirements







Law enforcement officers or agents must provide identification showing the DHS component they represent whenever they detain or arrest someone related to their duties.



Officers and agents are required to wear or display their official insignia or uniform visibly during these interactions.



They are prohibited from wearing face coverings or items that conceal their identity while performing these duties.







Tactical Gear







The bill clarifies that the requirement to display insignia does not restrict officers from using tactical gear as long as it aligns with departmental policies.







Reporting Requirements







The Secretary of DHS must submit an initial report within 30 days of the bill’s enactment regarding the department's policies on using tactical gear by law enforcement personnel.



If any changes are made to these policies, the Secretary must provide an updated report within 30 days of the modifications.







Research and Development







The bill mandates DHS to conduct research and development to improve technology that enhances the visibility of law enforcement insignia and uniforms during detentions and arrests.



This technology should consider factors such as location, time of day, and weather conditions.







Definitions





For the purposes of this act:







A



law enforcement officer or agent



is defined as any officer or agent working for DHS, including those from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).



The



official insignia or uniform



is defined as per the relevant section in the U.S. Code.







Clerical Amendment





The bill also includes a clerical amendment to the Homeland Security Act to insert a reference to this new section regarding identification and insignia requirements.





Relevant Companies





None found.



