New Bill: Representative Daniel S. Goldman introduces H.R. 4175: No Gratuities for Governing Act of 2025

We have received text from H.R. 4175: No Gratuities for Governing Act of 2025. This bill was received on 2025-06-26, and currently has 1 cosponsor.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



This bill, titled the



No Gratuities for Governing Act of 2025



, aims to amend current laws regarding illegal gratuities related to federal funding. Specifically, it seeks to update Section 666 of Title 18 of the United States Code, which deals with prohibitions against giving or receiving illegal gratuities involving federal funds.





Key Changes Introduced by the Bill





The bill proposes several modifications to how the law addresses gratuities:









Redesignation of Subsections:



The bill redesignates the existing subsections of the law to clarify the structure.



Increased Penalties:



It increases the maximum imprisonment term for certain offenses under this law from 10 years to 15 years.



Definition of Offenses:



The bill defines specific offenses related to giving or receiving goods or services valued at $1,000 or more in connection with an official act involving transactions worth at least $5,000.



New Criminal Provisions:



It establishes new criminal provisions that penalize individuals who knowingly offer or demand substantial gifts or payments in exchange for actions taken in their official capacity.







Definitions and Clarifications





The bill clarifies that:







Individuals who provide or promise anything of value worth $1,000 or more to public officials for actions related to sizable transactions (over $5,000) will face legal consequences.



Public officials demanding or accepting these substantial gifts or payments for their official acts are also subject to penalties.







Enforcement and Penalties





The consequences for violating these provisions may include:







Fines as determined by the law.



Imprisonment for up to 2 years, or both fines and imprisonment, based on the severity of the offense.







Overall Impact





The intention behind this legislation is to provide clearer guidelines and harsher penalties regarding gratuities given in connection with federal programs. By addressing potential corruption involving public officials, the bill aims to promote integrity and accountability in transactions that involve federal funds.





Relevant Companies





None found



