New Bill: Representative Dan Newhouse introduces H.R. 236: Federal Employee Return to Work Act

This bill was received on 2025-01-07, and currently has 20 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



The Federal Employee Return to Work Act is a legislative proposal concerning federal employees who work remotely. Here are the key points regarding what the bill would do:





Definition of Covered Employees





A "covered employee" is defined in the bill as:







Any federal employee who teleworks at least one day a week or, with an alternative work schedule, at least 20% of their weeks.



Exemptions exist for certain workers, including those who:





Work remotely due to disabilities with reasonable accommodations.





Are members of the Foreign Service.





Are federal law enforcement officers.





Are active duty members of the Armed Forces.





Have an official worksite not covered by certain federal regulations.







Impact on Pay Adjustments





Under this bill, a covered employee would not be eligible to receive:







Annual adjustments to pay schedules that are normally granted under current federal law.







Pay Localities





The bill stipulates that covered employees will be compensated based on the basic pay from their applicable grade and step under the "Rest of U.S." locality pay area. This means:







Pay rates shall not be altered or increased due to any adjustments occurring under the federal pay locality system.



This rate will be effective as of when the employee is classified as a covered employee.







Effective Date





The provisions outlined in this act would come into effect at the beginning of the first full fiscal year after the bill is enacted.





