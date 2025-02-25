New Bill: Representative Dale W. Strong introduces H.R. 708: Strategic Homeland Intelligence and Enforcement Legislation to Defend Against the CCP Act

We have received text from H.R. 708: Strategic Homeland Intelligence and Enforcement Legislation to Defend Against the CCP Act. This bill was received on 2025-01-23, and currently has 7 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



The proposed bill, known as the Strategic Homeland Intelligence and Enforcement Legislation to Defend Against the CCP Act (or SHIELD Against CCP Act), aims to establish a Working Group within the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). This group is tasked primarily with countering various threats posed to the United States by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). Here is an overview of the key components of the bill:





Establishment of the Working Group





The Secretary of Homeland Security is required to form a Working Group within 180 days of the bill’s enactment. This group will focus specifically on:







Counterterrorism efforts



Counterterrorism efforts



Cybersecurity



Cybersecurity



Border and port security



Border and port security



Transportation security







The Working Group will be headed by a Director appointed by the Secretary of Homeland Security, who will report directly to the Secretary regarding its activities and operations.





Responsibilities of the Working Group





The Working Group will have several key duties, including:







Examining and reporting on DHS efforts to combat threats from the CCP, such as:



Examining and reporting on DHS efforts to combat threats from the CCP, such as:





Exploitation of the immigration system



Exploitation of the immigration system





Nontraditional tactics including identity theft, human smuggling, and trafficking



Nontraditional tactics including identity theft, human smuggling, and trafficking





Predatory economic practices, including customs fraud and theft of intellectual property



Predatory economic practices, including customs fraud and theft of intellectual property





Support for transnational organizations involved in drug trafficking



Support for transnational organizations involved in drug trafficking





Illicit financial activities linked to the CCP



Illicit financial activities linked to the CCP





Assessing the resources dedicated by DHS to counter these threats and their effectiveness.



Assessing the resources dedicated by DHS to counter these threats and their effectiveness.



Building on existing evaluations to avoid duplication of efforts in addressing security threats.



Building on existing evaluations to avoid duplication of efforts in addressing security threats.



Identifying policy gaps and facilitating coordination among various DHS components.







Information Sharing and Assessments





The Working Group will coordinate with various levels of government to review and share information related to the identified threats. It will conduct annual assessments for five years to gauge the landscape of security threats posed by the CCP and report these findings to relevant congressional committees.





Privacy and Civil Liberties Protections





The bill emphasizes that all activities undertaken by the Working Group will respect constitutional rights, privacy regulations, and should not infringe on lawful free speech.





Duration and Oversight





The Working Group is intended to operate for a period of seven years after its establishment, with required reviews and reports to ensure accountability and effectiveness in its operations.





Research and Development





The Secretary of Homeland Security will also focus on advancing technologies and methods to enhance security measures related to the threats posed by the CCP through research and development initiatives.





Relevant Companies









AAPL



- Apple Inc.: This company could be scrutinized for its historical ties with Chinese suppliers and manufacturers, particularly in the context of data security and economic practices.



AAPL - Apple Inc.: This company could be scrutinized for its historical ties with Chinese suppliers and manufacturers, particularly in the context of data security and economic practices.





TSLA



- Tesla Inc.: Tesla's operations in China may be evaluated regarding compliance with transportation and cybersecurity standards as influenced by the Working Group’s activities.



TSLA - Tesla Inc.: Tesla's operations in China may be evaluated regarding compliance with transportation and cybersecurity standards as influenced by the Working Group’s activities.





NKE



- Nike Inc.: With extensive supply chains in China, Nike could be affected by any increased regulations around labor practices and intellectual property related to the CCP.





This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.