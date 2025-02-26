New Bill: Representative Clay Higgins introduces H.R. 778: Safeguarding American Workers’ Benefits Act

We have received text from H.R. 778: Safeguarding American Workers’ Benefits Act. This bill was received on 2025-01-28, and currently has 23 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



This bill, titled the



Safeguarding American Workers’ Benefits Act



, aims to amend certain requirements related to claiming tax credits in the United States.





Key Provisions of the Bill









Modification of Social Security Number Requirements for Child Tax Credit:



The bill changes the rules around the child tax credit, specifically regarding the requirement for a taxpayer to provide a social security number (SSN) for themselves and their qualifying children when filing their tax return.





Taxpayers must include their own SSN and the SSN of any qualifying child on their tax return to receive the child tax credit.





This SSN must be issued by the Social Security Administration to a U.S. citizen or in accordance with certain provisions in the Social Security Act, and it must be provided before the tax return's due date.







Modification of Social Security Number Requirements for Earned Income Tax Credit:



Similarly, the bill modifies the social security number requirements for the earned income tax credit (EITC).





Taxpayers must now provide a social security number, as defined previously, when claiming the EITC.





The bill specifies that certain types of SSNs, as mentioned in the existing tax code, will no longer meet this requirement.







Effective Date:



The changes proposed in this bill would apply to taxable years beginning after December 31, 2025.







The overall intent of the bill is to clarify and tighten the regulations surrounding the social security number requirements for individuals claiming these tax credits, which are financial benefits aimed at supporting families and low-income workers.





