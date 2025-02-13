New Bill: Representative Clay Higgins introduces H.R. 513: Offshore Lands Authorities Act of 2025

We have received text from H.R. 513: Offshore Lands Authorities Act of 2025. This bill was received on 2025-01-16, and currently has 24 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



This bill, known as the Offshore Lands Authorities Act of 2025, aims to modify the way unleased offshore lands can be withdrawn from mineral leasing by the President of the United States. It includes several key provisions:





1. Nullification of Previous Withdrawals





The bill seeks to invalidate certain presidential actions that withdrew unleased offshore lands from oil and gas leasing. Specifically, it targets the following:







The December 20, 2016, withdrawal related to the Arctic Outer Continental Shelf.



The December 16, 2014, withdrawal concerning the North Aleutian Basin Planning Area.



Sections of Executive Orders and memoranda from 2023 and 2025 relevant to leasing in other areas.







2. Limitation of Presidential Authority





The bill amends the Outer Continental Shelf Lands Act to impose restrictions on the President's power to withdraw unleased offshore lands:







Withdrawals cannot exceed 150,000 acres either in total or contiguous with other withdrawals.



Withdrawals cannot last longer than 20 years.



No more than 500,000 acres can be withdrawn cumulatively without Congressional approval.







3. Required Assessments for Withdrawals





Before the President can withdraw unleased lands, several assessments must be completed:







A mineral resource assessment must be conducted within five years of the proposed withdrawal.



Economic, energy, and national security evaluations must be performed in consultation with other relevant federal agencies.



An assessment regarding the potential loss of federal revenues must be provided.



A report summarizing these assessments must be submitted to designated Congressional committees.







4. Congressional Disapproval Procedure





The bill establishes a process for Congress to disapprove presidential withdrawals. Key elements include:







Joint resolutions can be introduced to disapprove a withdrawal, which must be processed by relevant committees.



Specific procedures are set for how these resolutions are to be debated and voted upon in both the House of Representatives and the Senate.







5. Integration with Existing Leasing Programs





Any new withdrawal by the President cannot conflict with areas that are already included in an active oil and gas leasing program.





6. Judicial Review Limitations





Decisions made under this bill, including assessments and withdrawals, are not subject to judicial review, meaning courts cannot contest these actions.





Relevant Companies









XOM



- Exxon Mobil Corporation: As a major player in the oil and gas industry, changes to mineral leasing policies could significantly impact their exploration and production strategies in offshore areas.



CVE



- Cenovus Energy Inc.: This company is involved in oil and gas exploration and could be directly affected by new access to previously withdrawn offshore areas.



CHK



- Chesapeake Energy Corporation: As a firm engaged in energy production, the lifting of previous restrictions could present new opportunities for offshore drilling.





