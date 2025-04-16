New Bill: Representative Clay Higgins introduces H.R. 2126: Fair and Open Competition Act of 2025

We have received text from H.R. 2126: Fair and Open Competition Act of 2025. This bill was received on 2025-03-14, and currently has 96 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



This bill, titled the



Fair and Open Competition Act of 2025



, aims to promote fair competition in federal construction projects and maintain government neutrality towards labor relations. It has several key purposes:





Key Purposes of the Bill







To promote and ensure open competition on federal and federally funded construction projects.



To maintain neutrality regarding labor relations among contractors on these projects.



To reduce construction costs for the federal government and taxpayers.



To increase job opportunities, particularly for small and disadvantaged businesses.



To prevent discrimination against contractors based on their labor affiliations, fostering an efficient completion of projects.







Provisions for Open Competition and Neutrality





The bill includes various provisions to ensure that federal agencies and related contractors do not impose labor-specific conditions on bidders for construction contracts:





General Rule





The head of each federal agency must ensure that bid specifications and project agreements do not:







Require or prohibit any contractor from having agreements with labor organizations.



Discriminate against any contractor based on their association with labor organizations.







Application





This prohibition applies to:







Contracts awarded after the enactment of the bill.



Subcontracts awarded under these contracts.







Voluntary Agreements





Contractors are still allowed to voluntarily enter into agreements with labor organizations if they choose.





Implementation Timeline





The Federal Acquisition Regulation must be updated within 60 days of the bill's enactment to reflect these new provisions.





Grants and Assistance





For grants and financial assistance related to construction projects, federal agencies must ensure the following:







That bid specifications do not contain any labor conditions that favor or discriminate against labor organizations.



That construction managers acting on behalf of funding recipients follow the same guidelines.







Compliance and Exemptions





If agencies or contractors fail to comply with these provisions, the agency head must take appropriate action. However, certain exemptions may apply, such as:







Exemptions for projects needing urgent attention due to public health or safety concerns.



Exemptions for projects that already had labor agreements in place prior to the bill's enactment.







Definitions





The bill defines several terms, including:









Construction Contract:



Any agreement related to building, repairing, or improving real property.



Executive Agency:



Government agencies defined under federal law, excluding the Government Accountability Office.



Labor Organization:



Defined according to existing civil rights legislation.







Relevant Companies







