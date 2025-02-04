New Bill: Representative Clay Higgins introduces H.R. 163: Finish the Wall Act

We have received text from H.R. 163: Finish the Wall Act. This bill was received on 2025-01-03, and currently has 27 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



This bill, titled the "Finish the Wall Act," aims to reinstate and accelerate the construction of a barrier system along the U.S.-Mexico border, known as the border wall system. Here are the key points regarding what the bill proposes:





Immediate Resumption of Construction





The bill mandates that the Secretary of Homeland Security must:









Resume Construction:



Begin construction activities related to the border wall system within 24 hours of the bill becoming law, focusing on projects that were planned or underway prior to January 20, 2021.



No Contract Cancellations:



Prohibit the cancellation of any contracts related to the border wall system that were established before January 20, 2021.



Use of Funds:



Require the expenditure of all funds that were appropriated or obligated for the border wall construction beginning October 1, 2016, to support the completion of the wall.







Implementation Plans





The Secretary of Homeland Security is also required to:









Submit Plans:



Provide a detailed plan to Congress within 30 days of the bill's enactment outlining how to complete the construction by September 30, 2026.



Tactical Infrastructure and Technology:



Submit an additional plan within 90 days for completing all tactical infrastructure and technology elements associated with the border wall system, along with benchmarks and cost estimates.







Upholding Agreements





The bill ensures that the Secretary of Homeland Security must honor existing agreements with private citizens, state and local governments, and other stakeholders related to the construction of the border wall system.





Compliance with DNA Collection Laws





Within 14 days of the bill's enactment, the Secretary is required to certify that U.S. Customs and Border Protection is compliant with the DNA Fingerprint Act of 2005 at all border facilities that process adults and family units in custody.





Definitions and Relevant Terms





The bill provides definitions for several key terms:









Appropriate Congressional Committees:



Refers to various committees focused on Homeland Security and Appropriations in both the House and Senate.



Tactical Infrastructure:



Encompasses elements such as boat ramps, access gates, checkpoints, lighting, and roads related to the border wall system.



Technology:



Includes surveillance and detection technologies associated with the border wall system, like ground detection systems.







Relevant Companies









OTIS



: Otis Worldwide Corporation, involved in security technologies for border management, could be affected by increased demand for border security systems.



FLIR



: FLIR Systems, known for advanced surveillance technology, may see an uptick in contracts for technologies to support the border wall security.



PLT



: Plantronics, which provides communication equipment that may be adopted for enhancements in border patrol communications.





