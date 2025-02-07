New Bill: Representative Claudia Tenney introduces H.R. 198: Stop Enabling Repeat Violence and Endangering Our Communities Act

We have received text from H.R. 198: Stop Enabling Repeat Violence and Endangering Our Communities Act. This bill was received on 2025-01-03, and currently has 5 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



This bill, titled the



Stop Enabling Repeat Violence and Endangering Our Communities Act



, is designed to authorize grants to States and local governments to help counter the issue of repeat violent offenses. The primary components of the bill can be summarized as follows:





SERVE Our Communities Grant Program





The bill establishes a grant program, managed by the Attorney General through the Bureau of Justice Assistance, to provide funding to eligible States and local governments.





Eligibility Criteria





For a State or local government to qualify for these grants, it must meet certain conditions:







The jurisdiction must allow courts to consider the danger a person poses to the community when deciding on bail or pretrial release conditions.



The jurisdiction must demonstrate efforts in the previous year to reduce repeat offenses by violent offenders, which could include:



Passing laws that allow courts to assess the danger posed by individuals regarding bail and release decisions.



Increasing initiatives to hire and retain law enforcement officers and prosecutorial staff.



Implementing public education programs aimed at improving relationships between the community and police and combating anti-police sentiments.









Use of Funds





States and local governments that receive grants can use the funds for purposes outlined in the Second Chance Act of 2007, which primarily focuses on rehabilitation and reintegration of offenders.





Funding Authorization





The bill authorizes a total appropriation of $10 million for each fiscal year from 2026 to 2031 to support the grant program and its objectives.





Definitions





The terms "State" and "unit of local government" are defined according to existing legal standards, particularly referencing the Omnibus Crime Control and Safe Streets Act of 1968.





