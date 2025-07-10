New Bill: Representative Chris Pappas introduces H.R. 4197: LGBTQ+ Panic Defense Prohibition Act of 2025

We have received text from H.R. 4197: LGBTQ+ Panic Defense Prohibition Act of 2025. This bill was received on 2025-06-26, and currently has 44 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



This bill, titled the



LGBTQ+ Panic Defense Prohibition Act of 2025



, aims to amend federal law by prohibiting the use of certain legal defenses in criminal cases. Specifically, it seeks to end the practice of using "panic defenses" based on a victim's sexual orientation or gender identity.





Key Provisions of the Bill









Definition of Panic Defense:



Panic defenses refer to legal arguments that a defendant may use to justify violent actions by claiming they were provoked by the victim's sexual orientation or gender identity. This bill seeks to eliminate such defenses in federal courts.



Prohibition on Justifications:



The bill states that no nonviolent sexual advance or a mistaken belief about an individual's gender or sexual orientation can be used to excuse or lessen the severity of a criminal offense.



Past Trauma Consideration:



While the bill prohibits panic defenses, it allows courts to consider past trauma experienced by the defendant when determining their responsibility for the crime.



Reporting Requirements:



The Attorney General will be required to prepare and submit an annual report to Congress detailing prosecution statistics in cases involving crimes against LGBTQ individuals motivated by the victim’s sexual orientation or gender identity.







Findings Supporting the Bill







The bill reflects Congress's acknowledgment of the detrimental impact of panic defenses, which have been recognized as rooted in outdated views that devalue the lives of LGBTQ individuals.



It is noted that such defenses undermine the integrity of legal proceedings, perpetuating prejudice against LGBTQ people and potentially leading to unjust results in cases of violent crime.



The bill aligns with the efforts of legal bodies, such as the American Bar Association, advocating for legislative changes to eliminate discriminatory legal tactics.







Purpose of the Bill





The primary purpose of this legislation is to promote equal treatment under the law, ensuring that crimes against individuals based on sexual orientation or gender identity are treated seriously and that legal defenses rooted in bias or discrimination are not permissible.





Impact of the Bill





Should this legislation pass, it aims to foster a justice system that reflects modern understanding and acceptance of LGBTQ individuals, removing antiquated defenses based on prejudice and supporting fairer legal outcomes for all citizens.





Relevant Companies



