New Bill: Representative Chip Roy introduces H.R. 632: Protecting Life on College Campus Act of 2025

We have received text from H.R. 632: Protecting Life on College Campus Act of 2025. This bill was received on 2025-01-22, and currently has 26 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



This bill, known as the Protecting Life on College Campus Act of 2025, aims to prohibit federal funding to institutions of higher education that provide or are associated with school-based service sites offering abortion services or abortion drugs. Here are the main points covered in the legislation:





Prohibition on Federal Funding





The bill states that no federal funds can be awarded, either directly or indirectly, to any institution of higher education that either:







Hosts a service site that provides abortion drugs or performs abortions on students or employees; or



Hosts a service site that provides abortion drugs or performs abortions on students or employees; or



Is affiliated with such a site.







Annual Reporting Requirement





To maintain eligibility for federal funding, institutions must submit an annual report to the Secretary of Education and the Secretary of Health and Human Services. This report must certify that no school-based service sites under their purview provide abortion drugs or perform abortions for students or employees.





Definitions





Key definitions within the bill include:









Abortion drug



: This refers to any drug or substance intended to kill an unborn child or terminate a pregnancy, with certain exceptions such as producing a live birth, removing a deceased unborn child, or treating an ectopic pregnancy.



: This refers to any drug or substance intended to kill an unborn child or terminate a pregnancy, with certain exceptions such as producing a live birth, removing a deceased unborn child, or treating an ectopic pregnancy.





Institution of higher education



: Defined as per the Higher Education Act of 1965.



: Defined as per the Higher Education Act of 1965.





School-based service site



: A clinic providing health services to students on a college campus that accepts federal funding, excluding hospitals.







Impact Summary





The legislation effectively places restrictions on the types of health services that colleges and universities can offer on their campuses if they wish to receive federal funds. Institutions will need to evaluate their health services and potentially alter or eliminate those that provide abortion-related health care to students.





Relevant Companies





None found



This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.