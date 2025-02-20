New Bill: Representative Chip Roy introduces H.R. 589: FACE Act Repeal Act of 2025

We have received text from H.R. 589: FACE Act Repeal Act of 2025. This bill was received on 2025-01-21, and currently has 32 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



This bill is titled the



FACE Act Repeal Act of 2025



, and its main purpose is to repeal a section of U.S. law (Section 248 of Title 18, United States Code) associated with the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act. Below are the primary elements and implications of the bill:





1. Short Title





The bill may be referred to as the



.





2. Repeal of Prohibitions





With the passing of this bill:









General Repeal:



The entire section 248, which outlines specific prohibitions regarding access to clinic entrances, will be removed from the law.



Clerical Amendment:



In conjunction with the repeal, updates will be made to various legal documents and sections to eliminate references to section 248 from the table of sections for chapter 13 of title 18.



Applicability:



The repeal will take effect for any criminal cases that are either currently ongoing or initiated after the bill becomes law.







3. Background Context





The FACE Act was established to protect individuals seeking access to reproductive health services, including abortion clinics, from interference, threats, and violence. By repealing this act, the legislation eliminates legal protections that currently safeguard access to these facilities, impacting how protests and demonstrations around clinics can be handled legally.





4. Implications of the Repeal





Removing these prohibitions means that individuals and groups may no longer face federal charges for blocking entrances or engaging in other forms of protest that interfere with access to clinics covered under the FACE Act. This could potentially lead to increases in both peaceful and disruptive protests outside these facilities.





5. Legal and Social Considerations





The repeal might raise various legal considerations regarding local and state laws that might still govern protests or access to healthcare facilities. Additionally, social and community responses may vary widely, influencing public discourse related to access to reproductive healthcare services.





