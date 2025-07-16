New Bill: Representative Chip Roy introduces H.R. 4201: TPS Reform Act of 2025

We have received text from H.R. 4201: TPS Reform Act of 2025. This bill was received on 2025-06-26, and currently has 7 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



This bill, known as the TPS Reform Act of 2025, aims to modify the process for designating foreign states eligible for Temporary Protected Status (TPS), which allows individuals from countries undergoing significant turmoil—such as armed conflict or natural disasters—to remain legally in the United States instead of being returned to their home countries. The key components of the bill are as follows:





Initial Designation of Foreign States





The bill outlines new criteria for designating a foreign state for TPS, which include:







The finding that there is ongoing armed conflict in the foreign state posing a serious safety threat to its nationals.



Emergency conditions resulting from disasters like earthquakes, floods, or epidemics that disrupt living conditions and make it unsafe for nationals to return.



A request from the foreign state for TPS designation.



Assurances that maintaining TPS for these individuals is in the national interest of the United States.







Requirements for Legislation





For the initial designation to be effective, the Act must include:







Estimates of how many nationals from the state will be eligible for TPS.



Information regarding their current immigration status in the U.S.



A specified time frame for the designation, which cannot exceed 18 months.







Termination of Designation





The bill provides for both timely and early termination of TPS designations:







If an initial designation is not extended, it will automatically terminate after 18 months.



It can also be terminated earlier if it is determined that the conditions requiring TPS no longer exist.







Extension of Designation





Extensions for TPS designations can occur if:







A new Act confirms that conditions for original designation continue to exist.



The extension cannot exceed 12 months.







Adjustment of Existing Regulations





Various provisions within current regulations will be updated, including:







Clarifying that the designation process is no longer under the authority of the Attorney General but will instead be under the Secretary of Homeland Security.



Revising definitions concerning individuals lacking lawful immigration status to include more comprehensive categories.







Conforming and Technical Amendments





The bill introduces technical corrections to existing laws to ensure consistency in terminology and clarify the roles of officials in the designation process.





