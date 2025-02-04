New Bill: Representative Chip Roy introduces H.R. 22: Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act

We have received text from H.R. 22: Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act. This bill was received on 2025-01-03, and currently has 74 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



This bill, known as the



Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act



or the



SAVE Act



, seeks to amend the National Voter Registration Act of 1993. Its primary goal is to ensure that only U.S. citizens are registered to vote in federal elections. Here’s a breakdown of its key provisions:





Proof of Citizenship Required





The bill requires applicants for voter registration to provide documentary proof of U.S. citizenship. Acceptable forms of proof include:







Identification consistent with the REAL ID Act of 2005



A valid U.S. passport



Official U.S. military identification



Government-issued photo identification showing U.S. birthplace



A certified birth certificate



An extract from a U.S. hospital birth record



A final adoption decree with U.S. birthplace



A Consular Report of Birth Abroad



A Naturalization Certificate



An American Indian Card from the Department of Homeland Security







Changes to Voter Registration Procedures





States will need to implement new procedures to ensure that voter registration applications are not accepted without proper proof of citizenship. Some specific requirements include:







Any method of voter registration must require proof of citizenship prior to accepting the application.



State motor vehicle driver's licenses and mail-in voter registration applications must include requirements to verify citizenship.







State Election Official Responsibilities





State election officials will be responsible for making sure that residents are aware of the new requirement to provide proof of citizenship for voter registration. They must also take steps to ensure compliance with this requirement.





Enrollment Process for Ineligible Applicants





For individuals unable to provide documentary proof of citizenship, states must create a process that allows them to sign an affidavit claiming citizenship. They may submit other evidence to determine their eligibility to register.





Maintaining Citizenship Records





States are required to actively update and maintain their lists of registered voters, ensuring non-citizens are removed upon verification of their ineligibility. This includes using information from relevant federal agencies to confirm citizenship status.





Notification and Accessibility





States must notify individuals about the need for documentary proof when they apply for voter registration and ensure accessibility for individuals with disabilities to meet this requirement.





Criminal Penalties





Election officials who register individuals without verifying their proof of citizenship may face criminal penalties. The bill also subjects individuals who knowingly provide false information to legal consequences.





Implementation Timeline





The changes outlined in the bill would take effect immediately upon enactment and apply to voter registration applications submitted after that date.





Relevant Companies





None found



