New Bill: Representative Celeste Maloy introduces H.R. 521: Ending Presidential Overreach on Public Lands Act

We have received text from H.R. 521: Ending Presidential Overreach on Public Lands Act. This bill was received on 2025-01-16, and currently has 14 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



This bill, known as the "Ending Presidential Overreach on Public Lands Act," proposes to change how national monuments are established or extended in the United States. The key points of the bill are as follows:





Key Provisions







The bill specifically targets national monuments, which are protected areas established to preserve significant natural, historical, or archaeological sites.



Currently, the President can designate or expand national monuments using the Antiquities Act, which gives this authority to the executive branch.



If this bill is passed, the power to establish or extend national monuments would be reserved exclusively for Congress. This means that any new designations or expansions would require a specific act of legislation by Congress, rather than a unilateral decision by the President.







Objective





The primary objective of this legislation is to limit presidential authority in managing public lands and ensure that Congress has a direct role in the designation of national monuments. Proponents may view this as a way to enhance democratic oversight and accountability regarding public land management.





Potential Implications









Increased Congressional Involvement:



Congress would need to debate and pass legislation to create or expand national monuments, which could make the process longer and potentially more contentious.



Impact on Existing Monuments:



The bill does not specify whether it would apply retroactively to existing national monuments. This may lead to questions about the status of currently designated areas.



Land Management Policies:



Changes in who holds the authority to designate national monuments could influence broader land management policies and conservation strategies in the future.







Legislative Process





This bill has been introduced in the House of Representatives and is currently referred to the Committee on Natural Resources for consideration. The passage of this bill would require approval from both houses of Congress and the President.





Relevant Companies





