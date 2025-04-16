New Bill: Representative Brian K. Fitzpatrick introduces H.R. 1684: Prevent All Soring Tactics Act of 2025

We have received text from H.R. 1684: Prevent All Soring Tactics Act of 2025. This bill was received on 2025-02-27, and currently has 194 cosponsors.

This bill, titled the "Prevent All Soring Tactics Act of 2025" or PAST Act, aims to amend the existing Horse Protection Act to enhance the enforcement of regulations against the practice known as "soring," which involves inflicting pain on horses to achieve a certain gait for competitive events. Here are the key provisions of the bill:





1. Enhanced Definitions and Provisions





The bill introduces new definitions and expands existing ones within the Horse Protection Act to clarify terms related to "soring" and "action devices." Specific definitions include:









Action Device:



Any contraption, such as boots or chains, that is used on a horse's legs in a way that can cause friction or injury.



Participate:



This term covers various activities related to horse shows, including transporting horses and being present in designated areas, excluding mere spectator activities.







2. Increased Enforcement and Inspector Regulations





The bill mandates the Secretary of Agriculture to strengthen their oversight role, including:







Licensing inspectors who can diagnose and identify sore horses, ensuring that these inspectors are free from conflicts of interest, preferably with veterinary backgrounds.



Making inspections mandatory at horse shows, with specific penalties established for horses found to be sore.







3. Disqualification Penalties





The bill establishes disqualification periods for horses determined to be sore:







First violation: 180 days



Second violation: 1 year



Third violation: 3 years







4. Listing of Unlawful Acts





It defines new unlawful acts, including:







The use of action devices on specific horse breeds (e.g., Tennessee Walking Horses).



The use of weighted shoes or similar devices that alter a horse's natural gait and are not classified as protective or therapeutic.







5. Increased Penalties





The bill enhances penalties for violations of the Horse Protection Act, including:







Fines for violations up to $5,000 or imprisonment for up to 3 years.



Additional fines for failing to comply with disqualification orders.







6. Regulations and Reporting





The bill requires the Secretary of Agriculture to issue new regulations to implement financial penalties and to prepare a disclosure of violators, ensuring the public can access this information and horse show management can be informed of any violations by individuals.





Relevant Companies





