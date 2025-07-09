New Bill: Representative Brandon Gill introduces H.R. 4131: Respectful Treatment of Unborn Remains Act of 2025

We have received text from H.R. 4131: Respectful Treatment of Unborn Remains Act of 2025. This bill was received on 2025-06-25, and currently has 4 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



The Respectful Treatment of Unborn Remains Act of 2025 aims to regulate the disposal of fetal remains from abortions in the United States. The key provisions of the bill are as follows:





Prohibition on Disposal in Public Water Systems





The bill prohibits abortion providers from placing fetal remains into publicly owned water systems. These systems are defined as facilities managed by federal, state, or local governments that are responsible for providing, transporting, or treating water.





Penalties for Violations





If an abortion provider violates the prohibition mentioned above, they may face significant penalties. This includes fines in accordance with Title 18 of the United States Code, imprisonment for up to 5 years, or a combination of both.





Liability Exemption





The bill clarifies that individuals upon whom an abortion is performed will not be held liable for any offenses related to violations of the disposal prohibition. This provision is designed to protect patients from legal repercussions concerning the disposal of fetal remains.





Relation to Existing State Laws





The legislation does not override any state or local laws that already prohibit abortion providers from placing fetal remains into publicly owned water systems. This means that states can maintain or impose stricter regulations if they choose to do so.





Definitions





The bill includes specific definitions for key terms:









Abortion:



Defined as a procedure to intentionally kill an unborn child or terminate a pregnancy, unless the intent is to produce a live birth or remove a dead unborn child.



Defined as a procedure to intentionally kill an unborn child or terminate a pregnancy, unless the intent is to produce a live birth or remove a dead unborn child.





Abortion Provider:



Identifies individuals performing abortions, excluding the patients themselves.



Identifies individuals performing abortions, excluding the patients themselves.





Fetal Remains:



Refers to the remains of an aborted fetus and any medical waste associated with an abortion.



Refers to the remains of an aborted fetus and any medical waste associated with an abortion.





Publicly Owned Water System:



Encompasses any government-managed system that provides, transports, or treats water.







Implementation





This legislation is intended to ensure the respectful handling of fetal remains following an abortion, aiming to establish clear legal parameters within which abortion providers must operate with respect to the disposal of such remains.





Relevant Companies







None found





Representative Brandon Gill Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Brandon Gill:

H.R.4172: OCED Elimination Act

H.R.4131: Respectful Treatment of Unborn Remains Act of 2025

H.R.3715: New IDEA Act

H.R.3284: To require audits of institutions with respect to disclosures of foreign gifts, and for other purposes.

H.R.2430: To direct the United States Postal Service to designate a single, unique ZIP Code for Northlake, Texas.

H.R.2124: LAND Act

You can track bills proposed by Representative Brandon Gill on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Gill.

Representative Brandon Gill Stock Trading

We have data on up to $930.0K of trades from Representative Brandon Gill, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings.

You can track Representative Brandon Gill's stock trading on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Gill.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.