New Bill: Representative Brandon Gill introduces H.R. 273: Return Excessive Migrants and Asylees to International Neighbors in Mexico Act of 2025

We have received text from H.R. 273: Return Excessive Migrants and Asylees to International Neighbors in Mexico Act of 2025. This bill was received on 2025-01-09, and currently has 107 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



This bill, known as the "Return Excessive Migrants and Asylees to International Neighbors in Mexico Act of 2025," aims to direct the Secretary of Homeland Security to continue enforcing the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP). The Migrant Protection Protocols require certain individuals seeking asylum in the United States to remain in Mexico while their immigration cases are processed.





Key Provisions of the Bill







The bill mandates that the Secretary of Homeland Security must implement the Migrant Protection Protocols.



This implementation should follow the policy guidance issued by then-Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen on January 25, 2019.



The bill overrides any conflicting laws, indicating that the MPP must be followed regardless of other legal provisions.







Background on Migrant Protection Protocols





The Migrant Protection Protocols were originally put in place to manage individuals entering the U.S. and claiming asylum. Instead of being allowed to enter the U.S. while waiting for their court hearings, these individuals are required to wait in Mexico. The intention behind these protocols is to reduce the number of people entering the U.S. illegally and to ensure that asylum claims are processed in a systematic manner.





Implications





If this bill is signed into law, it would reaffirm and solidify the MPP as an ongoing policy of the U.S. government regarding immigrants and asylum seekers. The potential implications include:







Increased reliance on Mexico to house asylum seekers awaiting processing.



Changes in the volume of individuals arriving at the U.S. border, as those seeking asylum may face longer wait times and additional barriers.



Ongoing legal and humanitarian considerations regarding the treatment of individuals returned to Mexico.







Implementation Requirements





The Secretary of Homeland Security would be required to allocate resources and implement measures to enforce the MPP effectively. This may include establishing partnerships with Mexican authorities and ensuring adequate standards are met for those waiting in Mexico.





