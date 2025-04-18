New Bill: Representative Bradley Scott Schneider introduces H.R. 2742: DOGE Accountability and Transparency Act

We have received text from H.R. 2742: DOGE Accountability and Transparency Act. This bill was received on 2025-04-08, and currently has 3 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



This bill, known as the DOGE Accountability and Transparency Act, aims to provide greater oversight and transparency regarding the actions taken by the U.S. Department of Government Efficiency Service (DOGE). It requires the Administrator of DOGE to report to Congress on a weekly basis regarding its activities related to federal agencies. The primary focus is to ensure accountability for changes made by DOGE that could affect federal agencies and the public they serve.





Key Provisions









Weekly Reporting:



Within one week of the bill's enactment, and then weekly thereafter, DOGE must submit reports to Congress detailing any actions it has taken with respect to each federal agency. This includes:



Within one week of the bill's enactment, and then weekly thereafter, DOGE must submit reports to Congress detailing any actions it has taken with respect to each federal agency. This includes:





Statutory authorization for each change.



Information on changes in employee numbers at each federal agency.



Specific descriptions of each change made by DOGE.



Details of any cost-saving measures implemented.



Policy changes that have been instituted.



Any physical changes to agency structures or locations.



Information regarding any federal agency data accessed by DOGE.



A comparison of expected versus realized benefits from DOGE’s actions.



Initial Reporting:



An initial report must be submitted within one week of the bill's enactment, covering the activities of DOGE from January 20, 2025, to the enactment date of the bill.



Purpose:



The bill underscores Congress's role in providing oversight of the executive branch, emphasizing the need for transparency, especially regarding changes that may affect citizens and their data.







Objectives







To prevent fraud, waste, and abuse in federal operations.



To ensure that decisions made by DOGE, such as reductions in force or program eliminations, are based on transparent analyses rather than arbitrary measures.



To facilitate accountability for the impacts of DOGE’s actions on federal agencies and employees.







Contextual Background





Congress recognizes its responsibility to oversee actions of the executive branch, which includes evaluating how DOGE implements government efficiency initiatives as mandated by an executive order issued by President Donald Trump in early 2025. The bill points to past concerns regarding the inconsistency of DOGE's actions, which may have led to confusion and inefficiencies within federal agencies.





Relevant Companies





None found



Representative Bradley Scott Schneider Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Bradley Scott Schneider:

H.R.2742: DOGE Accountability and Transparency Act

H.R.2609: PEACE Act

H.R.2464: Repealing Outdated and Unilateral Tariff Authorities Act

H.R.1890: Turkey Diplomatic Realignment Act

H.R.1740: Default Proceed Sale Transparency Act

H.R.1097: SECURE Firearm Storage Act

Representative Bradley Scott Schneider Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative Bradley Scott Schneider is worth $8.9M, as of April 18th, 2025. This is the 91st highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Schneider has approximately $1.5M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Representative Bradley Scott Schneider's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Schneider.

Representative Bradley Scott Schneider Stock Trading

We have data on up to $40.0M of trades from Representative Bradley Scott Schneider, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings. Some of the largest trades include:

A June 20th, 2019 sale of up to $1M of $MA. The stock has risen 93.91% since then.

of $MA. The stock has risen 93.91% since then. A April 24th, 2019 sale of up to $500K of $MIDD. The stock has fallen 6.11% since then.

of $MIDD. The stock has fallen 6.11% since then. A August 12th, 2020 sale of up to $500K of $TRUP. The stock has fallen 42.21% since then.

of $TRUP. The stock has fallen 42.21% since then. A June 20th, 2019 sale of up to $500K of $TMO. The stock has risen 45.74% since then.

of $TMO. The stock has risen 45.74% since then. A June 19th, 2019 sale of up to $500K of $AMZN. The stock has risen 80.86% since then.

You can track Representative Bradley Scott Schneider's stock trading on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Schneider.

