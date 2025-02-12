News & Insights

New Bill: Representative Bonnie Watson Coleman introduces H.R. 469: Semiquincentennial Congressional Time Capsule Act

February 12, 2025 — 10:39 am EST

Written by Quiver LegislationRadar

We have received text from H.R. 469: Semiquincentennial Congressional Time Capsule Act. This bill was received on 2025-01-15, and currently has 23 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:


The Semiquincentennial Congressional Time Capsule Act is a proposed piece of legislation aimed at creating a time capsule to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the United States. Below are the main points regarding what this bill would establish:



Creation of the Time Capsule



The bill mandates the Architect of the Capitol to create a time capsule named the "Semiquincentennial Congressional Time Capsule." This time capsule will serve to preserve significant materials related to the history and achievements of the United States leading up to this milestone anniversary.



Contents of the Time Capsule



The contents of the time capsule will be determined jointly by key congressional leadership, including:




  • Office of the Speaker of the House


  • Office of the Minority Leader of the House


  • Office of the Majority Leader of the Senate


  • Office of the Minority Leader of the Senate



The time capsule is required to include:




  • A representative selection of relevant books, manuscripts, printed materials, memorabilia, and relics pertaining to the Semiquincentennial.


  • Copies or representations of significant legislative and institutional milestones of Congress up to the time the capsule is sealed.


  • A message from Congress intended for future legislators when the capsule is opened.


  • Any other items deemed appropriate by the congressional leaders involved.



To facilitate this, they may consult with experts from the Architect of the Capitol, the Smithsonian Institution, and other relevant federal entities.



Duties of the Architect of the Capitol



The Architect of the Capitol will have specific responsibilities, including:




  • Preparing the time capsule for sealing and burial by July 4, 2026, at a location on the West Lawn of the Capitol.


  • Coordinating the timing to allow participants to also attend a separate burial event of another time capsule in Philadelphia.


  • Installing a plaque that provides pertinent information about the time capsule.



Unsealing the Time Capsule



The time capsule is to remain sealed until July 4, 2276. On this date, the Speaker of the House will present it to the 244th Congress, which will then decide how to manage and use the contents contained within.



Timeline for Actions



The key dates mentioned in the bill include:




  • Creation and preparation of the time capsule by July 4, 2026.


  • Sealing the capsule until July 4, 2276, when it is to be officially unsealed.



Funding and Implementation



While the bill outlines the creation and contents of the time capsule, it does not specify the funding mechanisms or budgetary implications involved in its implementation. This detail would likely be addressed during the execution phase of the legislation.



Relevant Companies




  • None found

