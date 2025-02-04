New Bill: Representative Beth Van Duyne introduces H.R. 205: No Congressional Funds for Sanctuary Cities Act

We have received text from H.R. 205: No Congressional Funds for Sanctuary Cities Act. This bill was received on 2025-01-03, and currently has 5 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



This bill, known as the "No Congressional Funds for Sanctuary Cities Act," aims to prevent the use of federal funds for specific earmarks directed at states or local governments identified as "sanctuary jurisdictions."





Key Provisions









Prohibition of Federal Funds:



The bill states that no federal funding can be allocated for a congressional earmark that targets any state or local government classified as a sanctuary jurisdiction.



Definition of Congressional Earmark:



The bill clarifies that a "congressional earmark" is defined according to specific rules established by the House of Representatives. These earmarks typically concern funds designated for particular projects or services within specific areas.



Definition of Sanctuary Jurisdiction:



The bill defines a "sanctuary jurisdiction" as any state or local government that has laws or policies preventing government officials from sharing information about an individual's immigration status with federal authorities or complying with requests from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) regarding detainers for individuals who are in the country unlawfully.



Exception for Victims and Witnesses:



The bill contains an exception, stating that local jurisdictions cannot be classified as sanctuary jurisdictions solely based on their policies that protect victims or witnesses of crimes from immigration-related inquiries or detainers.



Effective Date:



This act would come into effect starting from the fiscal year 2026 and would apply to each succeeding fiscal year thereafter.







Impact on Allocation of Federal Funds





The implication of this bill is significant for federal funding allocations. If passed, it would effectively restrict funding to various programs or projects in states identified as sanctuary jurisdictions, potentially impacting their budgets and resources.





Implementation and Oversight





The enforcement and oversight of this bill would likely fall under existing congressional committees, including the Committee on the Judiciary and the Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, which are responsible for reviewing and ensuring compliance with such measures.





