New Bill: Representative Bennie G. ThompsonBennie G. Thompson introduces H.R. 2698: Bolstering Security Against Ghost Guns Act

We have received text from H.R. 2698: Bolstering Security Against Ghost Guns Act. This bill was received on 2025-04-07, and currently has 15 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



The proposed bill titled the "Bolstering Security Against Ghost Guns Act" aims to enhance security measures regarding ghost guns, which are firearms that are often assembled from kits and are difficult to trace. The legislation includes several key provisions to address threats associated with these types of weapons.





Establishment of a Comprehensive Strategy





The bill mandates the Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to develop a wide-ranging strategy within one year of the bill's enactment. This strategy will focus on:







Improving prevention and response to threats posed by ghost guns, particularly in the context of terrorism and targeted violence.



Enhancing information sharing and collaboration within DHS components on the subject of ghost guns.



Increasing coordination with federal, state, local, tribal, and territorial authorities.







Assessment of Cross-Border Threats





The legislation requires the Under Secretary for Intelligence and Analysis to create a threat assessment within 180 days of enactment. This assessment will focus on:







Cross-border threats from United States-sourced ghost guns and partially complete frames or receivers.



The involvement of transnational criminal organizations in illicit activities using these firearms.







Research and Reporting by the Secret Service





The Director of the United States Secret Service is tasked with conducting research and producing public reports within one year of the bill becoming law. These reports will cover:







Strategies to prevent, prepare for, and respond to threats related to ghost guns.







Transportation Security Administration (TSA) Reporting





The TSA Administrator must report annually on violations related to unauthorized firearms at passenger screening checkpoints. This report must include:







The number of violations involving ghost guns.



Trends in violations and the TSA's efforts to increase public awareness regarding these regulations.







U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Activities





ICE has specific responsibilities under this bill, including:







Preparing an analysis that assesses threats associated with U.S.-sourced ghost guns found in Mexico.



Researching a method to share information regarding these firearms with federal partners.



Developing performance measures to evaluate ICE's efforts to combat threats involving ghost guns.







Government Reports on Threats





The Under Secretary for Intelligence and Analysis is also required to produce a report assessing the threats of ghost guns associated with terrorism within 180 days after the enactment. This report will:







Evaluate sources for acquisition, manufacturing, and trafficking of ghost guns.



Identify various threats linked to ghost guns and determine the severity of these threats.







Definitions





The bill provides specific definitions for terms used within the legislation, including:









Ghost gun:



Defined as a privately made firearm.



Act of terrorism:



Defined per legal standards.



Targeted violence:



Defined under existing laws.







Overall Purpose





The overarching goal of the bill is to enhance national security related to firearms that are untraceable and pose a unique challenge for law enforcement and public safety.





