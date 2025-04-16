New Bill: Representative Bennie G. Thompson introduces H.R. 2086: Rights for the Transportation Security Administration Workforce Act

We have received text from H.R. 2086: Rights for the Transportation Security Administration Workforce Act. This bill was received on 2025-03-11, and currently has 89 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



This bill, known as the Rights for the Transportation Security Administration Workforce Act, aims to enhance the security operations of the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) and improve the working conditions and rights of its employees. The core components of the bill include the following:





Conversion to Title 5 Personnel System





The bill mandates that TSA employees be transitioned to the personnel management system as per Title 5 of the United States Code, which governs federal personnel policy. This transition is aimed at providing TSA employees with better workplace protections and benefits, aligning them with the rights granted to other federal employees.





Employee Protections and Rights







It prevents modifications to current TSA personnel policies that do not conform to Title 5.



Employees will retain their existing pay and are entitled to regular pay adjustments equivalent to those of other federal employees.



The bill outlines that employees have the right to lodge grievances or appeals as per the procedures outlined in Title 5.







Pay and Compensation





Provisions are included to ensure that no employee will face a pay reduction as a result of this transition. Moreover, covered employees will be credited for their years of service under the TSA personnel system, which will be accounted for when determining their pay grade in the Title 5 system.





Collective Bargaining Rights





The bill affirms that TSA employees will have the right to collectively bargain under the regulations of Title 5. Existing collective bargaining agreements will remain effective until new agreements are reached under this new framework.





Retirement and Benefits







It establishes a framework for calculating retirement benefits for employees transitioning from the TSA system to the Title 5 system.



The bill also protects retirement benefits for employees retiring shortly after the transition.







Reporting and Oversight





The bill requires various reports to be submitted to Congress regarding the TSA workforce, including job satisfaction, retention rates, and measures taken to improve employee morale. Additionally, it mandates that the Comptroller General conduct reviews on recruitment efforts and implementation of the bill.





Consultation Processes





The TSA Administrator is required to consult with unions representing TSA personnel to ensure a smooth transition and adequate communication regarding the changes.





Provisions on Safety and Well-being





It emphasizes the importance of workplace safety and provides protections against harassment and assault. The TSA Administrator is tasked with addressing mental health and morale issues among TSA personnel, particularly Federal air marshals.





Authorization of Appropriations





The bill authorizes the necessary appropriations to implement its provisions effectively.





Transitional Provisions and Timeline





Specific timelines are outlined for the transition to the Title 5 system, including deadlines for various reports and consultations.





Limitation on Strikes





It reiterates existing legal limitations on employees' rights to strike against the government, ensuring no new rights to strike are conferred.





Emerging Threats and Policy Adjustments





The bill allows for the modification or establishment of personnel policies related to emerging threats to transportation security during the transition period.





