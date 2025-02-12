New Bill: Representative Ben Cline introduces H.R. 421: Small Business Regulatory Flexibility Improvements Act

We have received text from H.R. 421: Small Business Regulatory Flexibility Improvements Act. This bill was received on 2025-01-15, and currently has 4 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



The Small Business Regulatory Flexibility Improvements Act seeks to make changes to existing laws to better support small businesses and tribal organizations in navigating regulations. The bill introduces several key amendments aimed at improving the regulatory environment for these entities.





Enhanced Analysis of Regulatory Impacts





One of the main objectives of the bill is to amend the Regulatory Flexibility Act to require a more thorough analysis of how new rules affect small businesses. This includes:







Examining not only the direct impacts of regulations but also any indirect effects and potential benefits.



Broadening the definitions related to regulations so that more small businesses and tribal organizations are considered under the rules.







Plain Language Guides





The bill proposes amendments to the Small Business Regulatory Enforcement Fairness Act that mandates federal agencies to develop:









Plain language guides:



These guides will help small businesses understand and comply with regulations more easily.







Waiving Civil Fines for Paperwork Violations





Another significant provision in the legislation allows for the waiver of civil fines for first-time violations of paperwork requirements. This means:







Small businesses that commit a paperwork violation for the first time may not face fines unless the agency deems it necessary.







Reporting Requirements





To ensure that agencies are adequately supporting small businesses, the bill also includes a requirement for a report on the Chief Counsel's capacity to assist small entities. This will likely enhance accountability and improve the resources available to small businesses.





Overall Impact





The Small Business Regulatory Flexibility Improvements Act aims to create a more favorable regulatory environment for small businesses and tribal organizations by enhancing the analysis of regulations, improving communication through plain language, and providing leniency for first-time violations. These changes are intended to simplify compliance and support the operations of small entities.





Relevant Companies





