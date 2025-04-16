New Bill: Representative Becca Balint introduces H.R. 2029: Stop Comstock Act

We have received text from H.R. 2029: Stop Comstock Act. This bill was received on 2025-03-11, and currently has 122 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



This bill, titled the "Stop Comstock Act," aims to amend existing laws regarding the prohibition of certain materials deemed obscene or indecent. Here’s a breakdown of its key components:





1. Changes to Laws on Obscenity





The bill proposes revisions to three key sections of Title 18 of the United States Code that relate to obscene materials:









Section 552:



The bill aims to remove the term "indecent" from the definition of obscene materials. It also proposes to eliminate references to materials related to abortion or other "indecent or immoral" uses.



The bill aims to remove the term "indecent" from the definition of obscene materials. It also proposes to eliminate references to materials related to abortion or other "indecent or immoral" uses.





Section 1461:



This section is revised to declare only “All obscene materials are declared” as opposed to previous phrases defining obscenity. Additionally, references to "indecent" terms and related legal definitions will be struck.



This section is revised to declare only “All obscene materials are declared” as opposed to previous phrases defining obscenity. Additionally, references to "indecent" terms and related legal definitions will be struck.





Section 1462:



The bill will update language concerning the commerce of obscene materials, specifying language about “obscene material” and removing certain legal references that were previously included.







2. Amendments to the Tariff Act of 1930





The bill also revises section 305 of the Tariff Act of 1930, which deals with the importation of objectionable materials. Key changes include:







Removal of the term "immoral" and the associated language regarding unlawful abortion.



Removal of the term "immoral" and the associated language regarding unlawful abortion.



Streamlining the text concerning the authority of the Secretary in relation to the importation of sensitive materials.







3. Intended Purpose





The underlying intention of the bill appears to be the modernization and clarification of laws regarding obscenity, specifically in how they relate to current societal standards and issues such as reproductive rights. By removing outdated terminology and definitions, the bill seeks to lessen restrictions on certain materials that are currently categorized as obscene or indecent under federal law.





Relevant Companies







None found





New Bill: Representative Becca Balint Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by New Bill: Representative Becca Balint:

H.R.2487: Transgender Health Care Access Act

H.R.2029: Stop Comstock Act

H.R.1448: PEER Mental Health Act of 2025

H.R.986: Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller National Historical Park Establishment Act Amendments Act of 2025

New Bill: Representative Becca Balint Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that New Bill: Representative Becca Balint is worth $1.3M, as of April 16th, 2025. This is the 251st highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Balint has approximately $76.8K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track New Bill: Representative Becca Balint's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Balint.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.