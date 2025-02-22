New Bill: Representative Barry Loudermilk introduces H.R. 687: Modern Employment Reform, Improvement, and Transformation Act of 2025

We have received text from H.R. 687: Modern Employment Reform, Improvement, and Transformation Act of 2025. This bill was received on 2025-01-23, and currently has 21 cosponsors.

The "Modern Employment Reform, Improvement, and Transformation Act of 2025" is designed to revise how federal employees are removed from their positions due to performance issues or misconduct. The bill proposes a range of changes to current federal employee removal processes, aiming to make these processes more efficient and transparent.





Key Features of the Bill





The legislation introduces the following main components:









New Removal Procedures:



The bill establishes updated procedures for removing federal employees, especially in cases of performance failures and misconduct.



Disciplinary Measures:



It enhances disciplinary measures that can be applied to federal employees who violate conduct rules.



Furlough and Retirement Provisions:



Modifications will be made to how furloughs and retirements are handled for employees who are convicted of felonies.







Changes to Annuity Reductions





The bill details specific procedures for reducing the retirement annuities of federal employees convicted of felonies, which include:









Notice Requirements:



Employees must be formally informed of any proposed reductions to their annuities.



Response Opportunities:



Employees will have the chance to respond to notices regarding potential reductions.



Timelines for Final Orders:



There will be defined timelines for when final decisions must be issued regarding annuities.



Appeal Rights:



Convicted employees will retain rights to appeal decisions regarding annuity reductions.



Record Amendments:



Changes will be made to how records are amended in relation to these decisions.



Annuity Recalculation:



The process for recalculating annuities post-conviction will be detailed in the bill.



Spousal Benefit Conditions:



There will be regulations affecting spousal benefits related to the annuity reductions.



Restrictions on Bonuses:



Employees under investigation for misconduct will face restrictions on receiving bonuses.







Impact on Federal Employment





Overall, the bill seeks to create a structured and fair framework for addressing employee performance and misconduct among federal employees. By delineating procedures and ensuring that employees have opportunities to respond and appeal, it aims to balance accountability with due process in federal employment.





