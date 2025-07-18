New Bill: Representative Ayanna Pressley introduces H.R. 4111: Making America Safe and Secure Act of 2025

We have received text from H.R. 4111: Making America Safe and Secure Act of 2025. This bill was received on 2025-06-24, and currently has no cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



The Making America Safe and Secure Act of 2025 is a bill that aims to provide grants to states to support the implementation and maintenance of firearms licensing requirements. Below are the key points of the bill:





1. Grant Authorization





The bill allows the Assistant Attorney General to issue grants to states to help them implement or sustain firearms and firearms dealer licensing requirements. The grants will be available for a period of three fiscal years.





2. Firearms Licensing Requirements





States receiving these grants must establish specific criteria regarding firearms licenses, including:







A definition of a



covered license



which includes types of firearms licenses and dealer licenses.



Standards to categorize individuals as



prohibited individuals



, which could include those with certain criminal histories, protection orders, or mental health issues.



The necessity for a



thorough background check



, which may include federal and state checks as well as fingerprinting.







3. Licensing Process





States must ensure that:







Individuals require a firearms license for purchasing or possessing firearms and ammunition.



Businesses that sell or rent firearms must obtain a firearms dealer license, with a minimum sales threshold established by the state.



The local police authority or designated person manages the licensing process.



Applicants and license holders undergo background checks and may be interviewed.



Safety training is required for first-time applicants for firearms licenses.







4. Protection Orders





States must create processes addressing extreme risk protection orders (ERPOs). This includes establishing criteria for family members to petition for ERPOs against individuals they believe may pose a danger to themselves or others. States must also ensure that individuals subject to ERPOs must surrender their firearms.





5. Data Reporting and Compliance





States receiving grants are required to provide annual reports detailing the use of the funds, activities carried out, and the effectiveness in achieving licensing goals. Additionally:







States should maintain thorough records related to the issuance, renewal, and revocation of licenses.



Licensees must report any losses or thefts of firearms to the appropriate authorities.



Compliance with non-discrimination standards in the licensing process is mandated.







6. Funding and Administrative Limits





The bill specifies that no more than 2% of the grant funds can be used for administrative expenses, ensuring that the majority of the funds are directed toward implementation efforts.





RGR - Sturm, Ruger & Company, a firearms manufacturer, may experience changes in licensing demand and regulations that could affect sales.





