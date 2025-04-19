New Bill: Representative Ayanna Pressley introduces H.R. 2739: Counseling Not Criminalization in Schools Act

We have received text from H.R. 2739: Counseling Not Criminalization in Schools Act. This bill was received on 2025-04-08, and currently has 10 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



This bill, titled the "Counseling Not Criminalization in Schools Act," aims to change how schools address the safety and well-being of students, particularly those from marginalized communities. Here’s a summary of its main points:





Objective





The primary goal of the bill is to redirect federal funding away from police presence in schools and instead invest in evidence-based, trauma-informed services that focus on meeting the needs of marginalized students. It seeks to improve academic outcomes by creating a supportive and inclusive environment in schools.





Key Findings





The bill cites several findings, including:







Increased criminalization and surveillance have been noted in schools, especially affecting Black, Native American, Latino, immigrant, disabled, LGBTQI+, and homeless students.



Despite a decrease in serious crimes at schools, a significant percentage of students still attend schools with police officers present.



Prior research indicates that police presence does not necessarily make schools safer and may increase arrest rates for students, particularly those of color.



Of the resources allocated by the federal government to fund police in schools, there has been little evidence to substantiate their effectiveness in achieving safety and security.







Prohibition on Federal Funds for Police





The bill prohibits the use of federal funds to hire or maintain the presence of police officers in schools. This includes amending existing laws that currently allow funding for police presence under specific grant programs.





Support for Transitioning Away from Police





To facilitate this transition, the bill establishes a grant program that supports local educational agencies in:







Replacing police officers with professionals like counselors, social workers, and health workers who are trained in trauma-informed practices.



Developing school policies that reflect evidence-based practices for student safety without relying on the criminal justice system.







Grant Application and Priority





Local agencies seeking funds must demonstrate their commitment to not have police on campus either by terminating existing contracts or dissolving school-based police departments. Priority will be given to those agencies that have already made such changes.





Funding Usage





Grant funds must be used for:







Hiring and training staff focused on mental health and trauma support.



Implementing positive behavioral interventions and restorative justice programs.



Improving professional development for school personnel.







These funds cannot be used for punitive discipline policies or the establishment of surveillance technologies that monitor student behavior.





Annual Reporting Requirements





Each agency receiving funds must report annually to the Secretary of Education, detailing how funds were utilized, the number of student arrests, demographic data, and effective practices implemented.





Appropriations





The bill authorizes $5 billion for its implementation, aiming to support the outlined programs and foster safe school environments.





Relevant Companies





None found.



