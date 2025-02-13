News & Insights

New Bill: Representative August Pfluger introduces H.R. 530: ACES Act

February 13, 2025

We have received text from H.R. 530: ACES Act. This bill was received on 2025-01-16, and currently has 19 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:


This bill, known as the ACES Act, proposes a study to be conducted by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine on the prevalence and mortality of cancer among U.S. military aircrew members. Here are the main points of what the bill entails:



Purpose of the Study



The primary goal of the bill is to understand how cancer affects individuals who served in the Armed Forces as active duty aircrew members. This study will cover:




  • Identifying exposures related to military occupations that may contribute to cancer, such as chemicals and other agents.


  • Reviewing existing literature to establish links between these exposures and various types of cancers.


  • Determining the prevalence of cancers specifically among these aircrew members and assessing mortality rates linked to these cancers.



Cancers to be Studied



The specific cancers that the study will focus on include, but are not limited to:




  • Brain cancer


  • Colon and rectal cancers


  • Kidney cancer


  • Lung cancer


  • Melanoma skin cancer


  • Non-Hodgkin lymphoma


  • Pancreatic cancer


  • Prostate cancer


  • Testicular cancer


  • Thyroid cancer


  • Urinary bladder cancer


  • Other cancers deemed appropriate by the Secretary of Veterans Affairs



Data Sources



To conduct the study, various data sources may be utilized, including:




  • Health care databases from the Department of Veterans Affairs and Department of Defense


  • The national death index from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention


  • Previous studies related to military personnel and cancer



Reporting Requirements



Once the study is completed, the National Academies are required to submit a report detailing the findings to the Secretary of Veterans Affairs and the committees involved in veterans’ affairs in both the House of Representatives and the Senate.



Definition of Covered Individual



The term "covered individual" refers to anyone who has served on active duty in the Army, Navy, Air Force, or Marine Corps and who has been an aircrew member of a fixed-wing aircraft. This includes roles such as pilots, navigators, and other crew members who regularly flew in these aircraft.



Relevant Companies



None found

