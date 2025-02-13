New Bill: Representative August Pfluger introduces H.R. 530: ACES Act

We have received text from H.R. 530: ACES Act. This bill was received on 2025-01-16, and currently has 19 cosponsors.
Here is a short summary of the bill:
This bill, known as the ACES Act, proposes a study to be conducted by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine on the prevalence and mortality of cancer among U.S. military aircrew members. Here are the main points of what the bill entails:
Purpose of the Study
The primary goal of the bill is to understand how cancer affects individuals who served in the Armed Forces as active duty aircrew members. This study will cover:
Identifying exposures related to military occupations that may contribute to cancer, such as chemicals and other agents.
Reviewing existing literature to establish links between these exposures and various types of cancers.
Determining the prevalence of cancers specifically among these aircrew members and assessing mortality rates linked to these cancers.
Cancers to be Studied
The specific cancers that the study will focus on include, but are not limited to:
Brain cancer
Colon and rectal cancers
Kidney cancer
Lung cancer
Melanoma skin cancer
Non-Hodgkin lymphoma
Pancreatic cancer
Prostate cancer
Testicular cancer
Thyroid cancer
Urinary bladder cancer
Other cancers deemed appropriate by the Secretary of Veterans Affairs
Data Sources
To conduct the study, various data sources may be utilized, including:
Health care databases from the Department of Veterans Affairs and Department of Defense
The national death index from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
Previous studies related to military personnel and cancer
Reporting Requirements
Once the study is completed, the National Academies are required to submit a report detailing the findings to the Secretary of Veterans Affairs and the committees involved in veterans’ affairs in both the House of Representatives and the Senate.
Definition of Covered Individual
The term "covered individual" refers to anyone who has served on active duty in the Army, Navy, Air Force, or Marine Corps and who has been an aircrew member of a fixed-wing aircraft. This includes roles such as pilots, navigators, and other crew members who regularly flew in these aircraft.
